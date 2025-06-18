Community Calendar Share:







Dale Armadillos Kid’s Camp Volunteer meeting

Learn more on June 24, 2025, at 5:00pm at the Dale Community Center, 47 Civic Dr. Dale, TX.

Help plan the Kid’s Camp happening Wednesdays in July and Sunday Fun Days in July. Contact Information: Call or text Isabel at 512-376-1146, email bell.ramirez@yahoo.com.

Hands-Only CPR Training

Learn more on Thursday, June 26th at 5 pm at the Dale Community Center, 47 Civic Dr, Dale, TX. Brief Description: Join us for a free, short training on Hands-Only CPR. Contact Information (name, phone number, and/or email): Dale Community Center, 512-601-0536, dalecommunityctr@gmail.com.

Caldwell County Food Baskets

Food Baskets available at Caldwell County Food Bank: Caldwell County Food Bank has food baskets available at the food bank on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Tuesdays from 12 to 6 p.m. at 901 Bois D’Arc in Lockhart. There is a limit of two food baskets per month to households that qualify.

Health and Wellness Fair

The Martindale Community Library will host it’s 4th Annual Health & Wellness Fair on Saturday, June 28.

Save the Date:

Connie S. Amaya’s Back-To-School Free Backpack Drive, Saturday, July 19, 2025. New location: Tank Town, 805 N Pecos St, Lockhart, TX 78644. For more information: ConnieSAmaya.org

Alzheimer Support Group

Golden Age Home offers an Alzheimer’s Support Group on the last Thursday of each month beginning at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at 1505 S. Main Street. For more information, contact Julie Estrada at 512-546-3135, or email Marketing@GoldenAgeHome.com.

Golden Minds Network

Dementia Caregiver Support meeting held on 3rd Wednesday of each month from 2-3pm. Dr. Eugene Clark Library, 3rd Floor.

Overeaters Anonymous Meeting

Do you have an unhealthy relationship with food and body image? Overeaters Anonymous meets at 9:30 a.m. Saturdays at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 118 N. Church St. For more info call 512-740-8562.

Preschool Storytime

Storytime is every Wednesday from 10-11 a.m at Dr. Eugene Clark Library in Lockhart. Join them for stories, rhymes, chants, arts & crafts, and basic sign language.

ESL Classes taught at library

Lockhart Community Action ESL Classes will be taught with experience tutors at the Dr. Eugene Clark Library on Tuesday and Thursday from 1-3 p.m. For more information call 512-398-3223.

Farmers & Artisans Market

The Farmers & Artisans Market of Lockhart is held every Saturday on Main and Market streets by the Caldwell County Courthouse on the Lockhart square from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.