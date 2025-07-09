Community Calendar
Homeless Coalition to meet
The Caldwell County Homeless Coalition will meet
Wednesday, July 9 at the Dr. Eugene Clark Library
at 217 S. Main in Lockhart.
Golden Minds Network to Meet
Golden Minds Network–Caregivers Support Group will meet on July 16 from 2:00 – 3:00 PM. Dr. Eugene Clark Public Library, 3rd Floor.
SAVE THE DATE:
Connie S. Amaya’s Back-To-School Free Backpack Drive, Saturday, July 19, 2025
New location: Tank Town, 805 N Pecos St, Lockhart, TX 78644. For more information:
ConnieSAmaya.org
Caldwell County Food Baskets
Food Baskets available at Caldwell County Food Bank: Caldwell County Food Bank has food baskets available at the food bank on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Tuesdays from 12 to 6 p.m. at 901 Bois D’Arc in Lockhart. There is a limit of two food baskets per month to households that qualify.
Group Exercise Classes Build Community
Join us for this 3-week program every Tuesday/Thursday starting July 8th-24th from 10-11am at the First Baptist Church located at 514 Neches Street Lockhart. To register contact Maria Rios at 512-359-4299.
Alzheimer Support Group
Golden Age Home offers an Alzheimer’s Support Group on the last Thursday of each month beginning at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at 1505 S. Main Street. For more information, contact Julie Estrada at 512-546-3135, or email Marketing@GoldenAgeHome.com.
Golden Minds Network
Dementia Caregiver Support meeting held on 3rd Wednesday of each month from 2-3pm. Dr. Eugene Clark Library, 3rd Floor.
Overeaters Anonymous Meeting
Do you have an unhealthy relationship with food and body image? Overeaters Anonymous meets at 9:30 a.m. Saturdays at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 118 N. Church St. For more info call 512-740-8562.
ESL Classes taught at library
Lockhart Community Action ESL Classes will be taught with experience tutors at the Dr. Eugene Clark Library on Tuesday and Thursday from 1-3 p.m. For more information call 512-398-3223.
Farmers & Artisans Market
The Farmers & Artisans Market of Lockhart is held every Saturday on Main and Market streets by the Caldwell County Courthouse on the Lockhart square from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.