Community Calendar

Tai Chi Classes in Lockhart

Tai Chi classes will be held at 2:30 every Wednesday in October. Classes will be at the Lockhart Senior Activities Center at 901 Bois D’Arc Street. Tai Chi is suitable for people of all ages and fitness levels.

BINGO TOURNAMENT

Join us for our 2nd Annual Take Me Home-Advocates for Transport Bingo Tournament on Oct. 25th, 2:00-4:30 @ the Blue Pearl. Advance tickets can be purchased @ www.takemehometransport.org

Tickets purchase includes bingo & small bites. There will be a silent auction & cash bar. All proceeds support Take Me Home in their efforts to transport shelter dogs from high risk shelters to their forever homes.

Golden Age Home to host Fall Festival

Join Golden Age for their Fall Festival on October 31, 5:30- 6:30 p.m. Children can play games and receive candy in a safe environment. This year, Parkview Nursing Home, will also have a Trunk or Treat at this same time, giving families more opportunities to Trick or Treat in safe places. We have issued a CANDY challenge to see who can bring in the most PIECES of individually wrapped candy for this event. For this Challenge, candy needs to be delivered to Golden Age Home by a department representative during business hours, Monday-Friday 9 am-5 pm, no later than October 28th. Volunteers are also needed to host an Activity Booth.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church Annual Turkey & Dressing Plate Sale

November 1, 2025 from 11 am to 2 pm at St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 205 W Pecan Street, Lockhart. Price is $12.00, Carry-out or Dine-In. Bake goods & Drinks available. For tickets information please contact Maria 512 665-3946.

Caldwell County Food Baskets

Food Baskets available at Caldwell County Food Bank: Caldwell County Food Bank has food baskets available at the food bank on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Tuesdays from 12 to 6 p.m. at 901 Bois D’Arc in Lockhart. There is a limit of two food baskets per month to households that qualify.

Alzheimer Support Group

Golden Age Home offers an Alzheimer’s Support Group on the last Thursday of each month beginning at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at 1505 S. Main Street. For more information, contact Julie Estrada at 512-546-3135, or email Marketing@GoldenAgeHome.com.

Golden Minds Network

Dementia Caregiver Support meeting held on 3rd Wednesday of each month from 2-3pm. Dr. Eugene Clark Library, 3rd Floor.

Overeaters Anonymous Meeting

Overeaters Anonymous will be meeting on Saturdays at 9 AM Central at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church at 118 N. Church Street Lockhart, Texas. No religious affiliation necessary, just the desire to stop eating compulsively.