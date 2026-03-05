Community Calendar Share:







1st Annual BLE Soccer Shot on Thursday, March 5th at 6:30p at Lockhart Junior High. All funds raised will benefit BLE PTO. The goal is to raise $5,000.

This will be a fun PTO-sponsored fundraiser supporting our school! Students, staff, and community members will compete to see who can score the most goals. Each participating student will proudly represent their grade level and was selected by their peers, making this event a true celebration of leadership, teamwork, and school spirit across our campus. Participants can boost their scores by fundraising: for every $10 raised, one additional goal is added to their total!

It’s a great way to combine friendly competition, school spirit, and community support. To show your school spirit, event t-shirts will be available for purchase to support the fundraiser. The deadline to order a shirt is February 19th. All donations will be made online at this link: https://givebutter.com/BLE-PTO-Shoot-Out-2026

Easter Arts and Crafts Show

St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 205 West Pecan Street in Lockhart, will hold its Annual Easter Arts & Crafts Show on March 8, 2026, from 8:00 AM–2:00 PM.

Reserve your spot for a $25 table rental, $10 for an additional table. For Space Rental Contact: St. Mary’s Catholic Church Office during regular business hours 512 398-4649 or contact Maria Rangel at 512-665-3946

Reserva tu plaza por un alquiler de mesa de 25 $ o 10 $ para mesa adicional para alquiler de espacio. Contacta con: la oficina de la Iglesia Católica de St. Mary durante el horario laboral habitual 512 398-4649 o contacta con Maria Rangel en el 512-665-3946.

The Caldwell County Retired Teachers will meet March 10 at the Lockhart Senior Center. Kyle Police Department’s Commander Bonet will speak about “Scam Awareness”. All retired educators and persons interested in learning about SCAMS are invited. The meeting begins at 12 Noon. Those interested in eating lunch at the Senior Center should arrive at 11:30. CCRTA’s business meeting will follow the speaker.

McMahan Community Center Chili Bowl

Fundraiser

Join them on Saturday March 14, 5pm – 6:30pm, $5.00 per bowl. Money will go towards improvements for the building. Stay for dominoes, cards and cornhole games. Event to be held at 6022 FM 713, McMaha, TX.

Easter Eggstravaganza at 4:12 kids

Hop into fun at the ultimate egg hunt! 4:12 Kids presents their 6th Annual Easter Eggstravaganza on April 4, 2026 at 12 pm sharp. Join them at the Lockhart Little League Sports Complex. There will be games, crafts, petting zoo, shopping, food, face painting and the Easter Bunny will also be there. If you would like to volunteer, sponsor or be a vendor, info can be found at www.412kids.org.

Storytime at area Libraries

Dr. Eugene Clark Library hosts preschool story time every Wednesday at 10 a.m. Please join them at 217 S. Main Street in Lockhart, TX to take part in this fun event.

JB Nickells Library in Luling hosts three different story times. Wednesday from 11-11:30 am for ages 2-4 and 11:30am -12 pm for ages 4-6. All ages are welcome for the entire hours. Also, children ages 6 and up are welcome to come from 2-3 pm for story time. Join them at 215 S. Pecan Street in Luling, TX,

Martindale Community Library located at 411 Main Street in Martindale, TXhosts Pre-K story time on Thursdays from 11am-12 pm.

Farmers & Artisans Market

The Farmers & Artisans Market of Lockhart is held every Saturday on Main and Market streets by the Caldwell County Courthouse on the Lockhart square from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.