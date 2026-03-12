Ann Bernice Gonzales Share:







Ann Bernice Gonzales, lovingly known to family and friends as Bernice, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, surrounded by her loving family and dear friends. She was born on September 15, 1972, in Lockhart, Texas.

Bernice was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Anastacio and Cleotilde Gonzales, and her maternal grandparents, Natividad and Maria Moreno. She is survived by her devoted parents, Joe and Janie Gonzales, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who cherished her deeply.

In July 1988, Bernice was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, reflecting the deep love she had for her Creator and her neighbors. Her faith was central to her life, and she was an active volunteer in her community, sharing the message of the Bible with sincerity and joy. She had the privilege of attending pioneer school and loved participating in Kingdom Hall construction projects, public witnessing carts, and conducting Bible studies at local nursing homes.

Family meant everything to Bernice. She adored her parents and treasured time spent with them. Known for her warm heart and joyful spirit, she loved dancing to music and offering spontaneous compliments that made others feel seen and special. She could often be found holding a baby, playing with cousins, or laughing with friends from the Kingdom Hall.

Bernice especially loved walking the piers and taking annual trips to Rockport with her family. Even after she was confined to a wheelchair, her family continued the tradition so she could watch the water she loved so much.

Her life reflected gentle strength, enduring faith, and generous love. Her family finds comfort in the promise found at Revelation 21:4, which speaks of a time when “death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore.”

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 7, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 10470 US-183, Lockhart, Texas.