Community Calendar

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Woodmen of the World Food Drive

March 21st, 2026, 9am-12pm, Lion’s Park in Lockhart. Accepting dry and canned goods as well as cash or card donations benefiting the Christian Ministry Caldwell County Food Bank. No fresh food items, please.

McMahan Community Center Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, March 28, 2026 from 9am-10:30 am. 6022 FM 713, McMahan, Texas. A fun event for the community to enjoy with their children. Drinks and cookies provided.

Annual Community Easter Egg Hunt

Golden Age Home will host its Annual Community Easter Egg Hunt on Friday, April 3rd, from 10 a.m. to noon. This FREE, Family-Friendly event will feature hot dogs, a petting zoo, game booths, an egg hunt, and more. Candy donations can be dropped off at Golden Age Home or purchased through our Amazon wishlist. Amazon.com Volunteers are also needed. Signup at: Golden Age Home: 2026 Community Easter Egg Hunt at Golden Age Home

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Maxwell Volunteer Fire Department is hosting “THE FIRECRACKER” GOLF TOURNAMENT”

Last year, they awarded $6000 in scholarships, donated thousands to National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and have already in 2026, awarded (2) two $1,800 scholarships with many more to come. This is going to be an incredible year, and Maxwell Volunteer Fire Department appreciates each and every one of you.

•Team Entry fee includes: Cart & Green Fee – Breakfast & Lunch – Drink Tickets – Range Balls – T-Shirt – Swag Bag – Raffle Ticket & More

Email signup sheets or more information to: Golf@cwcesd2.org or mark.kirk@cwcesd2.org

Easter Eggstravaganza at 4:12 kids

Hop into fun at the ultimate egg hunt! 4:12 Kids presents their 6th Annual Easter Eggstravaganza on April 4, 2026 at 12 pm sharp. Join them at the Lockhart Little League Sports Complex. There will be games, crafts, petting zoo, shopping, food, face painting and the Easter Bunny will also be there. If you would like to volunteer, sponsor or be a vendor, info can be found at www.412kids.org.

A Fair Built Around Community Health

Organizers have assembled an impressive lineup of sponsors and programming specifically designed to address the most pressing health concerns facing families today.

An on-site blood drive will give attendees the opportunity to give back to the broader community while enjoying the festivities. Licensed mental health professionals will be present throughout the day, offering compassionate awareness resources as part of an organized effort to combat teen suicide — a cause the RNGCC has made a cornerstone of this year’s event. Technology sponsors will showcase the latest innovations in continuous blood sugar monitoring, offering attendees a firsthand look at cutting-edge devices transforming the lives of those managing diabetes. Meanwhile, a dedicated Vegan and Plant-Based Wellness area will feature live cooking demonstrations and practical guides on preparing wholesome, plant-based meals at home — underscoring the fair’s broader mission of building a healthier Caldwell County one family at a time.

RNGCC Annual Fun Fair — Nurses Red Carpet Walk & Community Health Fair on Saturday, May 9, 2026 · 10:00 AM, Downtown Lockhart, Texas Admission: Free and open to the public Vendor Info: 972-834-2311.