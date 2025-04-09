Community Calendar Share:







Lockhart Farmer’s Artisan Market downtown on Main St.

Special spring market Saturday 9am-2:30pm. Live music, Easter egg hunt and petting zoo.

2nd Friday Prayer & Praise

Will be April 11 at 7 PM on the Lockhart Courthouse Lawn. Come join with our amazing Lockhart & Caldwell County community for a time of unified prayer & praise. Bring your chairs, some water and most importantly a friend.

The Irving Club

The Irving Club will meet April 15, 2025 at the Eugene Clark Library Lyceum, at 2:30 pm to hear “Lockhart BBQ History” by the guest Speaker, Donaly Brice, author and historian on all things about Texas and especially about Lockhart.

The Irving Club meets on the third Tuesday of each month For its regular meetings. Members and guests gather socially from 2-2:30 and refreshments are served. The meeting and program start at 2:30

Easter Egg Storytime at Library

On Wednesday, April 16, It’s an Easter Storytime & Egg Hunt. Join the staff at the library for our Preschool Egg Hunt. They will also read some fun Easter books.

McMahan, VFD 50th Anniversary

Good Friday Fish Fry on April 18, 2025 from 5-7pm. Fried Fish, Cajun Rice, and Beans. Adult $15.00 Child 10 and under $10.00. Located at 6450 FM 3158.

Free Easter Egg Hunt

Hosted by Golden Age Home Assisted Living and co-hosted by Parkview Nursing Home and Rehabilitation on April 18, 2025 from 10 AM – 12 PM at 1505 S. Main St., Lockhart. Additional parking will be available at Poco Loco, with golf cart transportation provided by Pegasus Schools.

Join us for a fun-filled morning with free hot dogs & chips, face painting, a petting zoo, family-friendly games, and more. The egg hunt will be divided into three age groups: 0-4, 5-8, and 9-12, with a special Golden Egg Prize for each group.

Library accepting book donations

The Dr. Eugene Clark Library is now accepting donations of new or used books in good condition for the Friends of the Library Book Sale on May 16, 17, and 19. The library does not accept magazines, textbooks, encyclopedias or VHS tapes. Donations may be taken to the library at 217 S. Main.

Cinco de Mayo 5K/10K Run plans for Run

The Cinco de Mayo 5K/10K Run, which had a record 436 registered last year, is expected to once again set a new mark at this year’s event, Saturday, May 3, starting at 7:30 a.m. To register, visit www.athleteguild.com/event/lockhart-tx/2025-cinco-de-mayo-5k10k-run.

Retired Nurses to host Health Fair

Retired Nurses of Caldwell County will hold a Health Fair on Saturday, May 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Lockhart Baptist Church Connection Center, 200 S. Blanco in Lockhart, to provide screening and education promoting safe health care. For more information, call 512-855-3041.

Food Baskets available at

Caldwell County Food Bank

Caldwell County Food Bank has food baskets available at the food bank on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Tuesday from 12 to 6 p.m. at 901 Bois D‘Arc in Lockhart. There is a limit to two food baskets per household.

Alzheimer Support Group

Golden Age Home offers an Alzheimer’s Support Group on the last Thursday of each month beginning at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at 1505 S. Main Street. For more information, contact Julie Estrada at 512-546-3135, or email Marketing@GoldenAgeHome.com.

Pre-school Storytime

Storytime is every Wednesday from 10 11 a.m. Join them for stories, rhymes, chants, arts & crafts, and basic sign language.