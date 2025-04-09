LHS TAFE sweeps state competition Share:







LISD Staff

A big congratulations goes out to the Lockhart Texas Association of Future Educators State Competitive Members.

Recently Lockhart TAFE, competed at the 41st Annual Teach Tomorrow Summit on February 16-19, 2025, at Moody Gardens, in Galveston, Texas in numerous education, training, and early learning competitions. TAFE had 15 State Competitors, with 15 State Winners, and 12 National Awards, and 11 National Qualifiers.

The Texas Association of Future Educators (TAFE) is a co-curricular statewide non-profit student organization created to allow young men and women an opportunity to explore the teaching profession.

TAFE encourages students to learn about careers in education while promoting character, service, and leadership skills necessary for becoming effective educators.

Eleven out of fifteen Lockhart TAFE members participating in National Level Competitions placed 1st at State and are qualified to compete at the Educators Rising National Competition in Orlando, Florida, in June 2025.

The following were awarded 12 National Awards and 11 National Qualifiers:

•Jacque Roe, Lesson Planning and Delivery Humanities

•Team of Preston Crabill, Savannah Torres, Mykayla Torres, and Angel Davila, Outstanding Chapter

•Team of Addison De La Cruz, Karla Cortez Lopez, Leslie Zavala, and Joseph Sanchez, Public Service Announcement earning a Judges Choice Award with a $100.00 scholarship to each team member.

•Jacque Roe, Exploring Non-Core Subject Teaching Careers

•Team of Leland Ramirez and Danya Pineda Cantera, Project Visualize Service

The following 15 students were TAFE State Winners:

2025 State Voting Delegates:

Junior, Preston Crabill

2025 Gold Awards:

Grace Juarez, Interactive Bulletin Board Elementary

Jacque Roe, Educational Leadership Fundamentals Test

•Addison De La Cruz, Educational Leadership Fundamentals Test

2025 Silver Awards:

•Janetzi Rodriguez in Interactive Bulletin Board Elementary

•Jacque Roe, Educational Leadership Fundamentals Essay

•Coleta Smith, Educational Leadership Fundamentals Test

•Janetzi Rodriguez, Educational Leadership Fundamentals Test

•Savannah Torres, Educational Leadership Fundamentals Test

•Angel Davila, Educational Leadership Fundamentals Test

•Leland Ramirez, Educational Leadership Fundamentals Test

•Team of Leslie Zavala and Coraline Chavarria, Children’s Literature K-3 Spanish

2025 Bronze Awards:

•Mykayla Torres, Educational Leadership Fundamentals Test

•Coraline Chavarria, Educational Leadership Fundamentals Test

•Karla Cortez Lopez, Educational Leadership Fundamentals Test

Lockhart TAFE is under the guidance of 21st year Teacher Leader, Amber Crabill. Crabill would like to thank everyone who competed at State Competition. You represented yourself, Lockhart High School, our TAFE Chapter, and our community with LION pride, and we couldn’t be prouder.

TAFE will continue to grow and push their members to new heights and achievements every year. Congratulations to everyone who won in their educational competitive events and keep Roundin’ Up Future Educators with Lockhart’s Texas Association of Future Educators (TAFE) Career Technical Student Organization.

Lockhart TAFE state competitors competed at the state meet with some

participants qualifying for National competition to be held in June. Courtesy photo.