Lions host Special Olympics Track Meet

By Anthony Collins, LPR Editor

Last week, the Lockhart Lions held a track meet for Special Olympics athletes for the second consecutive year.

The games started off with teams entering onto the track to the cheers of the crowd, the marching band playing the Lions’ cheerleaders giving them words of encouragement. The Junior ROTC presented the colors as the National Anthem played.

The Special Olympics committee is Karissa Mandigo, Kelly Emadi, Andrea Ancira (head coach), and Emylie Shinto (head of delegation for LISD). They welcomed approximately 110 athletes from three school districts including LISD, Gonzales, and Hays. Student’s ranged in age from 8 to 22.

This event is officially recognized as a practice meet for the Special Olympics, as it was not organized by the SO organization itself, hence the name LISD Invitational Practice Meet.

The activities included softball throw, standing long jump, and races of 100M, 50M, and 25M. Scooters Coffee and HEB were a part of the success, thanks to their donations.

“Witnessing the crowd cheer for these athletes during their competitions served as a powerful reminder that they redefine success daily, participating regardless of whether they finish first. Throughout the year, they consistently surpass our expectations, and we are immensely proud of their achievements,” stated on onlooker.

Makayla Yarbrough was a participant in various track and field events throughout the day.

Photos by Anthony Collins

Participants proudly smile for a group shot during the practice track meet held on Wednesday, April 2.