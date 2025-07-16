Dale Community Center earns 501(c)(3) status Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

A new chapter is beginning for the Dale Community Center as the organization has officially received its 501(c)(3) nonprofit designation, a milestone that marks a major step forward in its mission to serve the residents of this small Caldwell County community.

For years, the Dale Community Center has quietly played a vital role in the area, hosting local events, offering resources for families, and acting as a gathering place in times of need. Now, with formal recognition from the IRS as a tax-exempt nonprofit, the center is positioned to expand its reach, apply for grants, and invite more direct community support through tax-deductible donations.

The designation comes after months of organizing, paperwork, and planning by a dedicated team of volunteers determined to give Dale a stable and sustainable home for community support. With official nonprofit status in hand, the center will now be eligible for public and private funding streams that weren’t previously accessible.

Plans are already in motion to expand programming at the center, including youth development activities, food and clothing drives, job-readiness workshops, and partnerships with local schools and health services. Organizers hope the center will become a reliable, multi-use hub for Dale and the surrounding rural communities.

Residents have welcomed the news with enthusiasm. Many see the center’s growth as a sign of positive momentum in a town often overlooked by larger regional initiatives.

“This place has always been about community,” resident Jimmy Starks shared. “It’s where we come together. Now that it’s official, I think better things are coming our way.”

The Dale Community Center’s leadership team is encouraging supporters to get involved by volunteering, donating, or simply attending upcoming events. With its new nonprofit status, the center is not just building programs, it’s building a legacy of service.

For more information or to support the center’s mission, visit www.dalecc.org