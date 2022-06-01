Lockhart turning to bulls Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

In just its second year, Lockhart’s Running of the Bulls is several centuries behind the original Running of the Bulls in Spain. P.E.T.A. won’t be on hand to protest, assuming there is no order claiming unethical treatment of paper-mâché or 2x4s. There won’t be an Ernest Hemingway novel about it, and no one is expecting Charlie Sheen or Dennis Rodman to watch the event. Regardless, a Verbenas (street party) could break out near the Caldwell County Courthouse Saturday, albeit a bit smaller than one in Pamplona.

The Running of the Bulls Lockhart-style is a predecessor to next week’s Chisholm Trail Roundup and is spearheaded by the Lockhart Downtown Business Association.

Event Chair Alex Worthington said she expects more runners from last year, which had 45, and she’s already seen people register from San Antonio, New Braunfels, Seguin, San Marcos, Austin, Dale, Luling, Gonzales, Kyle, Wimberley, and Lockhart.

There were about 15 bulls, homeade of course, in last year’s event.

The bulls, made from various materials, are pushed, pulled, and ridden and chase the runners, many of whom walk and/or jog the .7-mile course.

Signup for the event begins during First Friday activities at Pocket Park. There will be a table for those registering. A DJ will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the band Big Breakfast at 8 p.m.

People can register as late as 10 a.m. on Saturday at a tent on Market Street. They can also register online at www.athletesguild.com. Running in the event is $25. Entering bulls is free.

People can also purchase raffle tickets either Friday night or Saturday for $1 each for a chance to win one of three Mill Scale Metal Works Burger Presses or a gift card from the Culinary Room.

On Saturday, Will Rhodes will DJ beginning at 10 a.m.

There will be a mechanical bull set up on Main Street, and there will be a face-painter on hand.

The runners will mainly wear white shirts with a red sash as they do at the much more dangerous event in Spain.

“This is a goofy, fun event,” Worthington said. “Last year, the streets were lined with spectators.”

One man built a bull around his bicycle with box fans on each side to keep him cool. A couple dressed their dogs as bulls.

“There is a great variety of bulls,” Worthington said. “I’ve got two entered this year.”

Trophies will be awarded to the top three bulls as voted on by those buying tickets.

The Running of the Bulls set to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Memphis Strange will take the music stage at 11:30 a.m., followed by Abram Shook at 1 p.m.

Worthington said there will be a Bloody Mary and Margarita booth as well as a water booth.

Worthington thanked Pegasus School and Eric DeHoyos for help last year. “They have told us whatever y’all need will be here to help,” Worthington said. “They rebuilt the stage we use.”

They say you can never visit the running of the bulls in Pamplona, Spain and not come home changed. Time will tell if the same holds true for Lockhart’s Running of the Bulls.