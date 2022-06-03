Mary Ann (Hutcheson) Zimmerhanzel Share:







Mary Ann (Hutcheson) Zimmerhanzel, 78, of Giddings (formerly of Lockhart), passed peacefully on May 25, 2022, with her family by her side.

She was born April 30, 1944, in Dale, Texas to Amos and Lily Jewel Hutcheson. Mary Ann experienced many health challenges throughout her life but stood strong and brave. As a child of six-years-old, she was run over in a potato patch field which initiated many surgeries at that time and later in life. Despite the countless surgeries and illnesses, she always pulled through like a true champion while never expressing discomfort. At the age of 50, she was placed on a liver transplant waitlist due to bile duct cancer. After a year waiting patiently on June 7, 1994, she became the 1,001-liver transplant recipient from Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas. She and the family were extremely grateful for a young mother who passed after giving birth. While Mary Ann never met this young ladies’ family nor knew her name, she was heartbroken for her family but was extremely grateful for a second chance at life. Being a 28-year liver transplant survivor, she was blessed to live life to its fullest.

Mary Ann met the love of her life Alvin Zimmerhanzel in Yoakum, Texas at a high school football game and married at the age of eighteen on March 24, 1962, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rockne, Texas. Mary Ann worked briefly at the Lockhart Hospital for a short period before she worked side by side managing the administration of the family welding business for 35 years and also ensuring her children were well taken care of and she was one of their greatest fans of many sporting events.

Mary Ann was known for her generosity in helping others and always going above and beyond to please everyone. She loved spoiling her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Janie Nell Schawe, Janice Ehrlich, Lois Seitz, and brothers, James (Bubba) Hutcheson and Billy Joe Hutcheson.

The thing Mary Ann cherished most in life was her family. She is survived by her beloved husband and soulmate of 60 years, Alvin Zimmerhanzel of Giddings, children, Dee Halliburton (Tom) of Lockhart, Dennis Zimmerhanzel (Pam) of Caldwell and Deana Blaschke (Roger) of Bastrop. Mary Ann was known as Granny / Mema to 8 blessed grandchildren, Kody, Logan, and Justin Zimmerhanzel, Magan Blasig, Ashley Schaeffer, Kayla Coogler, Brent Cromwell and Kaleigh Blaschke and was blessed with 12 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Mary Ann will be remembered for many things, but her devotion to God, her family and many life-long friends will never be forgotten. She was a loving wife, devoted mother, grandmother and cherished friend that will always hold a special place in many hearts.

A visitation will take place on Tuesday May 31, 2022, from 5-7 pm, Rosary at 7pm McCurdy Funeral Home 105 E. Pecan St. Lockhart, TX 78644. Mass will begin at 10 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on June 1st, 2022, with burial to follow at Memory Lawn Memorial Park Martindale, TX.