November 22, 1963 – June 1, 2022

Brady T. Martinez, of Fentress, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the age of 58.

He loved riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, restoring classic cars, BBQ with friends and family, listening to oldie music from the 50s and 60s, and watching old-time westerns.

Brady and his twin were born to Gonzalo S. and Isidra T. Martinez on November 22, 1963.

He was preceded in death by his twin, mother Isidra, father Gonzolo, and sister Mary Martinez.

He leaves behind his wife of 40 years Dora E. Martinez, daughter Samantha, son Justin, and two sisters June E. Martinez and Debbie F. Martinez-Flores. He is also survived by many wonderful cousins, nephews, nieces, uncles and aunts. Services will be set for a future date to be determined. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com