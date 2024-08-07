Golden Age Home to host 10th annual Health Fair Share:







Golden Age Home

Golden Age Home’s will host its 10th annual Health Fair on Wednesday, Sept. 11 from 10 a.m.-noon. This special event is an excellent opportunity for the community to come together, learn about health and wellness, and enjoy a day filled with informative and engaging activities.

This health fair is designed to offer valuable health information, free screenings, and resources to help you lead a healthier lifestyle. Whether you’re interested in learning about the latest in healthcare, discovering local wellness services, or simply enjoying a morning out, there’s something for everyone. Plus, GAH will be giving out exciting door prizes throughout the even.

The event will be Location at Schroeder Park at Golden Age Home, 1505 S. Main St.

Learn more information from 20-plus booths ranging from Alzheimer’s Association, Home Health, Hospice, and more.