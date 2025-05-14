Retired Nurses Group host Health Expo Share:







Retired Nurses Group of Caldwell County (“RNGCC”) would like to thank the community for helping us celebrate good health, good life at the RNGCC 2025 Health Expo (the Expo) on Saturday, May 11, 2025.

A special thank you to the Lockhart Fire Department for hosting some of our little tikes who visited the fire house and to We Are Blood for participating and collecting blood for our citizens.

The Expo opened with all genre and generations of music garnered by DJ Bustin’ Loose followed by opening remarks by Annice Brawley, R.N.

A special presentation was made by Commissioner Dyrall Thomas to one of the first graduates of RNGCC Nurse Aide Training Program. Also, award was given to the oldest mother present at the event.

Much education was shared and lots of fun ensued for all ages. Thank you to our attending vendors.