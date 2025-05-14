Senior residents given a piano party Share:







Students from the Michie Music Studio joined the Golden Age Home residents in a “piano party” on Sunday, May 4. 2025 at 2:30 with Justus Woytkewicz, Master of Ceremonies. The residents and students’ family members enjoyed solos, duets, and duos by the young performers.

Performers’ experience ranged from beginners to advanced.

National Federation of Music Club “Superior” rating certificates were presented to those who participated in the January District Festival in San Antonio. The NFMC Festivals Program is designed to give students the opportunity to perform and receive a yearly evaluation in a non-competitive environment. Seniors, Patrick Ramsay and Justus Woytkewicz, were also recognized.

Juliana Michie is a Nationally Certified Teacher of Music (NCTM) by the Music Teachers National Association. She has been teaching private piano lessons for over 50 years.

This piano party was part of Golden Age Home’s intergenerational programming that connects youth and senior adults. All youth organizations are encouraged to participate in this intergenerational program. To learn more, call Nicole Burnett at 512-398-2421.