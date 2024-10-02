First Friday events Share:







First Friday in Lockhart this month will include the beginning of Locktoberfest with Best Little Wine & Books Shop hosting its third annual Best Little Octoberfest with a Best Little Bavarian Popup with German wine, beer, and food specials from local artisans beginning at 2 p.m.

The Lockhart Post Galley, Commerce Gallery, Get Lucky Gallery, and Spellerberg Projects will each have art show receptions.

The Lockhart Post-Gallery’s October exhibition is, “Echoes of Legacy: Exploring a Father’s Relationship,” by Omar Gonzalez. The First Friday opening will be from 5-8 p.m. See more on Page 3A.

Commerce Gallery will have a Meet the Artists for Molly Odom Magill, Miles Glynn, Noah Door, from 5-8 p.m.

Get Lucky Gallery will also have a Meet the Artist with Ashley Garmon from 5-8 p.m.

Spellerberg Projects will have artists receptions for an exhibition of oil paintings and mixed media objects by Lisa Guevara and Sydney Guzman from 6-9 p.m.

Golden Hour will be celebrating five years of business with complimentary cocktails from 5-8 p.m.

Printing Solutions will have a Hi-Rez Solutions Photo Booth, Stella’s Delights, and Art prints by Michaela Cowan from 6-8:30 p.m.

First Friday music includes Garrett T. Capps and NASA Country band with Heavy Meddo and Half Dream presented by Plum Creek Records & Tapes. Doors open at 7 p.m. See related article on Page 3A.

The PEARL will have the Joel Hoffman Band playing from 8-11 p.m.