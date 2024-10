Mary A. Hellums Share:







Mary A. Hellums passed away on September 28, 2024. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM on Friday, October 11, 2024, at McCurdy Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 10 AM on Saturday, October 12, 2022, also at McCurdy Funeral Home with Steve Garcia presiding. Burial will follow at Jeffery Cemetery. Please visit http://www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book or view the full obituary.