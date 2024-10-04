Gregory Lang Galle Share:







Gregory Lang Galle passed away September 17, 2024, in Austin, Texas, surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer.

Greg was born September 21, 1960, in La Grange, Texas. He spent the majority of his childhood in Lockhart, where he excelled in a variety of sports, with baseball being his passion. He especially loved playing baseball for his dad. Greg graduated from Lockhart High School in 1979 and then attended St. Edward’s University on both athletic and academic scholarships. He earned a degree in computer science in 1983 and led a successful career in the information technology industry in Austin, retiring in December 2022. He married Anybe Baez on December 30, 1988, and their daughter, Nichole, was born on February 18, 1991. He will be remembered as a wonderful husband and father. Attending Nichole’s sporting events was one of his greatest joys. Greg also enjoyed life outdoors, including golfing, dove hunting, and working on the family farm in Fayetteville, Texas. He was an instant friend to anyone he met. He was kind, loving, and devoted to his family. Greg loved the Lord from an early age and kept a strong faith even through trials. He will be missed but is now healed and in the presence of the Lord.

Greg is survived by his wife of 35 years, Anybe, and their daughter Nichole and son-in-law Drew Wasikowski. He is also survived by his parents, Lowe and Sue Galle, sister and brother- in-law Karla and Mike Tate, nephew Mark Tate and wife Taylor, great nieces Nora and Annie Tate, niece Julie Tate, cousins Jerrel Schovajsa and wife Malinda, Cynthia Ellis and husband Wayne, and Angela Newland.

A celebration of Greg’s life was held on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at 11am, with a visitation preceding at 10am, at First Lockhart Baptist Church in Lockhart, Texas.

Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society.