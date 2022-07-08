Juanita (Nita) Sanford Brown Share:







Juanita (Nita) Sanford Brown passed away on July 5, 2022, at the age of 103. Nita was born on October 5, 1918, in Richland Springs, TX and grew up in and around the surrounding area. She was the youngest of 8 sisters and 2 brothers born to Della and Willie Sanford. She was married to her husband, Charles “Buster” Brown, for over 60 years, and they had one son, Gary Quinton Brown. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her son. Nita is survived by her daughter-in-law, Jane Brown of Lockhart, TX, her grandson Mike Brown and wife Gina of Austin, TX, her granddaughter Dana Donahoe and husband James of Dallas, TX, and great-grandchildren Ellie Donahoe, Ryan Donahoe and Isabelle Brown.

Nita and Buster moved to Lockhart, TX, in 1960. Nita was a friend to all and loved her neighbors dearly. She loved visits from friends, family, neighbors, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and the visits were never long enough for her. You couldn’t visit her without trying a cookie just out of the oven, a slice of pie, or homemade candy. She was an exceptional cook and baker. Nita was a member of the First Lockhart Baptist Church and enjoyed time spent with her Friendship Sunday school class. She loved the years she spent working at the Lockhart State Bank, where she welcomed everyone and where she made lifelong friends. Nita was known for being a social butterfly in her later years and always had a funny remark for those around her. For her wit and humor, she will be greatly missed.

Nita’s family would like to thank the many people who have cared for her through the years- including those at The Greens, the Golden Age Home, Chisholm Trail Nursing Home and Christus Hospice of San Marcos, TX. Memorials may be made to the First-Lockhart Baptist Church, the Golden Age Home or the charity of your choice.

A visitation will take place at McCurdy Funeral Home on Monday July 18, 2022, beginning at 1pm with funeral services to follow at 2pm. Interment will take place at Lockhart City Cemetery.