Community Calendar

Come and Go Coffee Event

Caldwell County Retired Teachers and Clear Fork Elementary School are hosting a “Come and Go Coffee” on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025 to honor our veterans. The coffee and donuts will be available from 7:30 a.m until 9:30 a.m. at the front entrance to the school. At 8:00, a patriotic program will be presented in the cafeteria by the students. All veterans and their families are invited to attend. The wall of pictures of veterans may be viewed in the front hallway.

CCRTA to meet

The Caldwell County Retired Teachers (CCRTA) will meet at the Lockhart Senior Center on Nov. 11, 2025 following the CCRTA Veteran’s Day Coffee and Donuts Activity at Clearfork Elementary School from 7:30 am-10:30am. The CCRTA regular meeting begins at 12 noon (lunch is served at 11am for those who wish to eat at the Senior Center). The program is presented by Brad Franchione: “AMBA Benefits”. There will be discussion about the Children’s Book Distribution and a Health and Safety Report.

Free Thanksgiving Lunch

Dale Community Center is hosting a FREE Thanksgiving lunch on November 23, 2025 at 47 Civic Dr, Dale, TX 78616. Serving begins at 12:30pm until gone. No take out until after 2pm so we can serve in-person diners first. Desserts and volunteers welcome!

Caldwell County Food Baskets

Food Baskets available at Caldwell County Food Bank: Caldwell County Food Bank has food baskets available at the food bank on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Tuesdays from 12 to 6 p.m. at 901 Bois D’Arc in Lockhart. There is a limit of two food baskets per month to households that qualify.

Alzheimer Support Group

Golden Age Home offers an Alzheimer’s Support Group on the last Thursday of each month beginning at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at 1505 S. Main Street. For more information, contact Julie Estrada at 512-546-3135, or email Marketing@GoldenAgeHome.com.

Golden Minds Network

Dementia Caregiver Support meeting held on 3rd Wednesday of each month from 2-3pm. Dr. Eugene Clark Library, 3rd Floor.

Overeaters Anonymous Meeting

Overeaters Anonymous will be meeting on Saturdays at 9 AM Central at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church at 118 N. Church Street Lockhart, Texas. No religious affiliation necessary, just the desire to stop eating compulsively.

ESL Classes taught at library

Lockhart Community Action ESL Classes will be taught with experience tutors at the Dr. Eugene Clark Library on Tuesday and Thursday from 1-3 p.m. For more information call 512-398-3223.

Farmers & Artisans Market

The Farmers & Artisans Market of Lockhart is held every Saturday on Main and Market streets by the Caldwell County Courthouse on the Lockhart square from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.