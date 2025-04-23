Community Calendar Share:







Kiwanis 5K Stampede

Join in the fun on April 26 at 8:00 a.m. Registration is Open at www.lockhartstampede.com. 5K- $25, 1K – $20.

Grill & Give Fundraiser

Grill & Give: Sausage Wrap Pop-Up Fundraiser for the Connie S. Amaya Education Aid Foundation on Saturday, April 26, 2025 from 11 AM – Until sold out at AutoZone – Lockhart

Library accepting book donations

The Dr. Eugene Clark Library is now accepting donations of new or used books in good condition for the Friends of the Library Book Sale on May 16, 17, and 19. The library does not accept magazines, textbooks, encyclopedias or VHS tapes. Donations may be taken to the library at 217 S. Main, Lockhart.

Cinco de Mayo 5K/10K Run plans for Run

The Cinco de Mayo 5K/10K Run, which had a record 436 registered last year, is expected to once again set a new mark at this year’s event, Saturday, May 3, starting at 7:30 a.m. To register, visit www.athleteguild.com/event/lockhart-tx/2025-cinco-de-mayo-5k10k-run.

Retired Nurses Group of Caldwell County (RNGCC) Health Expo

Saturday, May 10, 2025, 10:00a.m.-1:00p.m. at First Lockhart Baptist Church Connection Center, 200 S. Blanco St., Lockhart, TX. Just in time for Mother’s Day. Come out, celebrate your mom, and enter her name for Mother of the Year. Be on the lookout in upcoming weeks for the nomination criteria that places your mother in 1st place, 2nd place or 3rd place to win a monetary gift, as well as, other gifts and giveaways.

Food Baskets available at

Caldwell County Food Bank

Caldwell County Food Bank has food baskets available at the food bank on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Tuesday from 12 to 6 p.m. at 901 Bois D‘Arc in Lockhart. There is a limit to two food baskets per household.

Alzheimer Support Group

Golden Age Home offers an Alzheimer’s Support Group on the last Thursday of each month beginning at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at 1505 S. Main Street. For more information, contact Julie Estrada at 512-546-3135, or email Marketing@GoldenAgeHome.com.

Golden Minds Network

Dementia Caregiver Support meeting held on 3rd Wednesday of each month from 2-3pm. Dr. Eugene Clark Library, 3rd Floor

Overeaters Anonymous Meeting

Do you have an unhealthy relationship with food and body image? Overeaters Anonymous meets at 9:30 a.m. Saturdays at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 118 N. Church St. For more info call 512-740-8562.

Preschool Storytime

Storytime is every Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. Join them for stories, rhymes, chants, arts & crafts, and basic sign language.

ESL Classes taught at library

Lockhart Community Action ESL Classes will be taught with experience tutors at the Dr. Eugene Clark Library on Tuesday and Thursday from 1-3 p.m. For more information call 512-398-3223.

Farmers & Artisans Market

The Farmers & Artisans Market of Lockhart is held every Saturday on Main and Market streets by the Caldwell County Courthouse on the Lockhart square from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

SAVE THE DATE

Connie S. Amaya’s Back-To-School Free Backpack Drive will be held on Saturday, July 19, 2025 at a new location at Tank Town, 805 N Pecos St, Lockhart, TX. For more information: ConnieSAmaya.org