Community Calendar

Where We Thrive Inc. Launches Harvest of Hope in Lockhart & Luling

Where We Thrive Inc. invites the community to join our Harvest of Hope program — providing free fresh fruits and vegetables to families, seniors, and individuals in need. Our new sites are now open in Lockhart at Mason Lone Oak Baptist Church, 1417 5th Street and in Luling at the William Taylor Methodist Church, 103 Jones Street. People who are hungry shouldn’t have to wait until Thanksgiving or Christmas to eat. Help us make a difference all year long. We need volunteers, donors, and community partners to help us reach more families. For more information Email: WhereWeThrive19@gmail.com or call 512-644-1193.

Save the Date

Texas A & M Agrilife will host a Beef Cattle and Pasture Improvement Workshop

This workshop will cover Cattle Gestational Nutrient Strategies, Pasture weed management, new here sire selection and picolinic Acid training for Invora Herbicide

The event will take place on Wednesday, January 28, 2026 from 8am-12 pm at the Luling Foundation Farm at 523 S. Mulberry St., Luling, TX. There is a $20 admission fee at the door and lunch. Register at caldwell@ag.tamu.edu or call 512-398-3122.

Caldwell County Food Baskets

Food Baskets available at Caldwell County Food Bank: Caldwell County Food Bank has food baskets available at the food bank on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Tuesdays from 12 to 6 p.m. at 901 Bois D’Arc in Lockhart. There is a limit of two food baskets per month to households that qualify.

Alzheimer Support Group

Golden Age Home offers an Alzheimer’s Support Group on the last Thursday of each month beginning at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at 1505 S. Main Street. For more information, contact Julie Estrada at 512-546-3135, or email Marketing@GoldenAgeHome.com.

Golden Minds Network

Dementia Caregiver Support meeting held on 3rd Wednesday of each month from 2-3pm. Dr. Eugene Clark Library, 3rd Floor.

Overeaters Anonymous Meeting

Overeaters Anonymous will be meeting on Saturdays at 9 AM Central at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church at 118 N. Church Street Lockhart, Texas. No religious affiliation necessary, just the desire to stop eating compulsively.

ESL Classes taught at library

Lockhart Community Action ESL Classes will be taught with experience tutors at the Dr. Eugene Clark Library on Tuesday and Thursday from 1-3 p.m. For more information call 512-398-3223.

Farmers & Artisans Market

The Farmers & Artisans Market of Lockhart is held every Saturday on Main and Market streets by the Caldwell County Courthouse on the Lockhart square from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

GED Classes

Attend GED classes every Tuesday and Thursday from 9am-11:am at 121 W. Bowie St., Luling, TX. Register at communityaction.com. Contact us mtuley@communityaction.com or dsanchez@communityaction.com. Call the office at 512-398-0251 or

text 210-651-2753.