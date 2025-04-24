Paul Jack Anderson Share:







June 3, 1934-March 14, 2025

Paul Jack Anderson of Dale, Texas, formerly of Garland, Texas, passed away at the age of 90 on March 14, 2025 in Seton Hospital in Kyle, Texas.

Paul was born on June 3, 1934 in Dallas, Texas to Clifton Anderson and Gladys Coyle Anderson.

He was a retired meat cutter and was in that business 40 years or more. He worked for Minyards, Safeway Warehouse, A&P and a few others before he retired. He enjoyed his work and especially making sausage and I must say it was pretty good.

Paul was a 60 year member of the Masonic organization and his membership was at the Masonic Lodge in Lytton Springs, Texas.

He is preceded in death by his parents and older brother Clifton Anderson, and a nephew Clifton Ray Anderson, Jr.

Paul is survived by his wife Judy of Dale, Texas. They celebrated 57 years of marriage on February 3, 2025. They married in Dallas in 1968. He is survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and his beloved pets Shiner and Molly. Shiner was his buddy.

Judy was with Paul when he took his last breath. Rest in peace dear you are missed more than you will ever know.

A celebration of life will be on June 21, 2025 at 1 PM. It will be at the Masonic Lodge in Lytton Springs, Texas. The address is 8600 FM 1854, Dale, Texas 78616