Shooting Suspect Arrested Following Multi-Agency Investigation

With the assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies, police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred in Lockhart on Wednesday, April 23.

John Marquise Hall, of Lockhart, was arrested Thursday, April 24 in Kyle. A preliminary investigation by Lockhart Police indicated that Hall was located in Buda. Lockhart and Buda Police Departments collaborated with Kyle Police and located Hall on the 19000 block of the southbound I-35 frontage road.

When Kyle Police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Hall fled in his vehicle and lost control. Hall then ran into a wooded area. Shortly after, Hall was apprehended.

Charges stemming from the April 23 incident are pending. Hall faces additional charges from the Kyle Police Department, including evading arrest with a vehicle, evading arrest on foot, possession of marijuana, interference with public duties, accident involving damage, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Prior to his arrest, Hall also had active warrants out of Caldwell County for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon related to a 2024 incident.

Lockhart Police thanks the Kyle Police Department, Buda Police Department, Hays County Sheriff’s Office, and Texas Department of Public Safety for their assistance in this investigation.