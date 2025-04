Soccer coach given top honors Share:







By LISD Staff

Lockhart High School Boys’ Soccer Coach, Ubaldo Vazquez for being named the District 25-5A Coach of the Year.

The Lions finished the year with its best record in program history going 14-5-4 and defeated 4 teams ranked in the top 35 in Texas, with 2 top 20 victories.

The Lions scored 46 goals this season while only giving up 21 goals.