September 7, 1949 – April 17, 2025

Licia Ann Edwards passed away peacefully at her home on April 17, 2025, at the age of 75. She was born September 7, 1949, in Jacksonville, Florida to George and Marie Williams.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Ray Edwards, Sr., her mom, dad, brothers, Danny and George, and sister, Deanna.

She leaves behind two daughters, Carrie and Tina Edwards, a son, Ray Edwards, Jr. (Summer), her sister, Claudina Tous and brother, Eddie Willaims, as well as several grandkids and great grandkids, Vanessa (Lacy, Prince), Kassidy (Loden), Kynsley, Alina, Karlie, Tia, Jesse, Bruce, and Anthony (Maloree, Aleiyah, Gracelyn, Alexander, and Evelynn).

Her love and compassion were her work as a victim advocate volunteer for the LPD for 10 years and 14 years as the Victim Advocate for Caldwell County Sheriffs Department.

She loved her arts and crafts and to gift them to family and friends. She also loved working in the yard with her husband and having the kids over to eat.

Services will be held on May 10 at 10am at the Lytton Springs Memorial Cemetery. Following is a celebration of her life at the Lytton Springs Baptist Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home, 2220 S Colorado St, Lockhart, TX. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.