Bryan William (Bill) Lane, Sr.

January 24, 1936 – April 13, 2025

Bryan W. (Bill) Lane, Sr., age 89, of Luling, TX passed away at home on Sunday, April 13, 2025. Bill was born in San Angelo, TX on January 24, 1936 to Elva (Davis) Lane and Bryan M. (Shorty) Lane.

In 1971, he married Judy (Neville) Lane and they enjoyed 54 years together.

Bill was a “Jack of all trades” and enjoyed his own plumbing & heating business in North Pole, Alaska from 1972-1988.

Bill and Judy returned to Texas in 1988 and settled in the Luling/Lockhart area where he loved having a small farm (The Stickhorse Ranch) and his cattle. Later he did custom hay baling in the area.

Bill is survived by his wife Judy; daughter, Peri Ann Muhich (husband Steven) and sons, Bryan W. Lane, Jr. (Buddy) (wife Karen), Michael Kevin Lane (wife Sharyl) and stepson, Alvin Lynn Archa, Jr. Also surviving him are his grandchildren. Britanny Jean Wesselling (husband Kristian) Stephanie Michelle Smith (husband Anthony) and Justin Wray Lane; great grandchildren Aiden, Logan, Jaxon and Zoey Smith and Henry Wesselling. One brother, Jimmy O. Lane and sisters, Mary Lynn Ritter and Susan K. Williams, also survive him.

Viewing will be held Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at the Lions Club Center in Lockhart, TX between Noon and 2:00 pm, with the service immediately following at 2:00 pm, with Chuck Cutshall presiding.

Interment will be at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas. Date and time to be determined.

Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home, 2220 S Colorado St, Lockhart, TX. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.