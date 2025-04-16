Lockhart Lions Softball Fall to Cedar Park and Leander Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Lockhart Varsity Lions struggled to maintain their lead against Cedar Park Varsity Timberwolves on Tuesday, ultimately losing 13-7 after once holding a six-run advantage.

The Lions opened the scoring in the first inning when Emma Betancourt hit a single that brought in a run. In a strong second inning, the Lions capitalized with five runs from four hits; Marissa Sosa’s single drove in two runs, followed by a groundout from Evelyn Rodriguez that added another, and Genesis Lopez’s single contributed one more, with an error accounting for the final run. They managed to score an additional run in the third inning thanks to a sacrifice bunt by Lilly Villarreal.

Betancourt started the game for the Lions, allowing 11 hits and 13 runs (six earned) over seven innings, while striking out seven and issuing one walk. The team recorded a total of 10 hits, with Sosa going 1-for-4 and leading with two runs batted in, while Lopez stood out with two hits in four at-bats. The Lions demonstrated patience at the plate, earning five walks throughout the game.

Despite Moebes’ Two Home Runs, Lockhart Lady Lions Fall to Leander on Friday.

Moebes showcased her power by hitting two home runs and driving in two runs, yet the Lady Lions were defeated by Leander with a score of 11-2 on Friday. Moebes’ first home run came in the second inning, followed by another in the fourth.

In the second inning, Moebes connected on the sixth pitch of her at-bat, sending the ball over the left field fence and tying the game at one run apiece.

Leander responded in the bottom of the second, with Barnard hitting a two-run homer to left field, which put Leander ahead 3-1.

Moebes added another solo home run in the top of the fourth, this time to right field.

Villarreal took the mound for the Lockhart Varsity Lions, allowing 15 hits and eight runs over five and one-third innings, while recording one strikeout and issuing no walks.