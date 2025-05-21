Community Calendar Share:







Homecoming Cancelled

The Dale Bunton Cemetery Homecoming for June 2025 has been cancelled.

Food Pantry

Joe Roland CC located 112 St. John Road Dale, TX will have food pantry Saturday, May 24, 2025. Distribution will begin at 10am until noon. We ask everyone to remain in their automobile, form one line and a volunteer will greet them and instruct them how to proceed. We first come first serve early arrival promote best selection. We will give food until noon, or we run out whichever occurs first.

Flag Volunteers Needed

The Lockhart American Legion Post 41 cordially invites you to participate in our annual Memorial Day flag placement ceremony honoring our veterans. The event will take place at the City Cemetery, located at 600 N. Colorado St., on Saturday, May 24 from 8am-12pm. Please join us in paying tribute to those who have served and sacrificed for our freedom.

Food Baskets available at

Caldwell County Food Bank

Caldwell County Food Bank has food baskets available at the food bank on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Tuesday from 12 to 6 p.m. at 901 Bois D‘Arc in Lockhart. There is a limit to two food baskets per household.

Alzheimer Support Group

Golden Age Home offers an Alzheimer’s Support Group on the last Thursday of each month beginning at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at 1505 S. Main Street. For more information, contact Julie Estrada at 512-546-3135, or email Marketing@GoldenAgeHome.com.

Golden Minds Network

Dementia Caregiver Support meeting held on 3rd Wednesday of each month from 2-3pm. Dr. Eugene Clark Library, 3rd Floor.

Overeaters Anonymous Meeting

Do you have an unhealthy relationship with food and body image? Overeaters Anonymous meets at 9:30 a.m. Saturdays at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 118 N. Church St. For more info call 512-740-8562.

Preschool Storytime

Storytime is every Wednesday from 10-11 a.m at Dr. Eugene Clark Library in Lockhart. Join them for stories, rhymes, chants, arts & crafts, and basic sign language.

ESL Classes taught at library

Lockhart Community Action ESL Classes will be taught with experience tutors at the Dr. Eugene Clark Library on Tuesday and Thursday from 1-3 p.m. For more information call 512-398-3223.

Farmers & Artisans Market

The Farmers & Artisans Market of Lockhart is held every Saturday on Main and Market streets by the Caldwell County Courthouse on the Lockhart square from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Bastrop Class of 1985 Reunion

The Bastrop Class of 1985 is celebrating its 40-year reunion on Aug 2. Classmates need help organizing a float in the Homecoming Parade August 2. We will gather after the parade for a casual meal and fellowship. Join us for a planning meeting on May 18 at 2 pm at Southside BBQ in Bastrop. Updates will be posted on the BHS Class of 85 Facebook group. Class members are also encouraged to reach out via email at bastropclassof85@gmail.com to RSVP, volunteer, or help track down and notify classmates. We want everyone to attend.