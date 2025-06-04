Shooting Investigation Update Share:







MURDER SUSPECT ARRESTED – ABIZAID JOSE CABRERA HINOJOSA

On June 3rd, 2025, with the assistance of the Austin Police Department’s Crime Gun Intelligence Unit and the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, ABIZAID JOSE CABRERA HINOJOSA of Austin was arrested for the shooting that occurred on April 20, 2025.

An arrest warrant for Murder was sought for ABIZAID JOSE CABRERA HINOJOSA after an ongoing investigation into the incident. Sheriff Mike Lane would like to thank all the members of the Sheriff’s Office and other Law Enforcement agencies who assisted with his capture.