Gov. Abbott announces over $481 Million awarded to Texas Teachers Share:







Over 42,000 Texas Teachers Receive Merit Pay For 2024-25 School Year

AUSTIN

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that more than $481 million in Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA) funds were awarded for over 42,000 designated Texas teachers during the 2024-25 school year.

“Teachers play a key role in the success of Texas students and our great state,” said Governor Abbott. “With this over $481 million in merit pay, Texas is awarding thousands of teachers from every corner of our state with the pay raise they deserve—putting them on a path to earning a six-figure salary. And soon, Texas will invest even more in teachers, providing permanent pay raises for experienced classroom teachers. With empowered parents, exemplary teachers, and exceptional academics, Texas is on a path to be No. 1 in educating our children.”

Since 2019, TIA has awarded over $1 billion to highly effective and impactful teachers across the state. Designed to keep Texas’ best educators in the classroom, TIA provides a clear pathway for teachers to earn a six-figure salary. Participating school systems saw an impact on recruitment and retention, particularly those that have built or expanded their designation systems to include all teaching assignments, like fine arts, special education and career and technology courses. An internal analysis from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) found that teachers who received a TIA designation were retained nine percentage points higher than their non-designated peers.

School systems participating in TIA determine teacher designations using data from classroom observations and student academic growth outcomes. Designated teachers who remain in classroom teaching positions generate annual funding for teacher compensation. Districts may include all teachers in the first year of their local designation system, or they may choose to start with a smaller number of eligible teaching assignments and expand their system over time.

Historically, TIA designations fell into three groups: Recognized, Exemplary, and Master. Under House Bill 2, a new designation band – Acknowledged – will be established, making more teachers eligible for the allotment. The legislation will also increase the allotment amount for Recognized, Exemplary, and Master designations.