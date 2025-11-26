City Council advances development and tourism Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

The Lockhart City Council addressed a wide slate of development, economic, and organizational items during its Nov. 18 meeting, including extending the formation timeline for a new Municipal Utility District, approving updated agreements for major development projects, adopting strategic goals for the Lockhart Economic Development Corporation, and creating a new Downtown and Tourism Department.

Council approved a 90-day extension requested by Hillwood Communities for conditional consent to create the Lockhart Municipal Utility District (MUD). The district would encompass 889 acres east of SH 130 and west of Dry Creek Road, with the option to include an additional 148.5 acres. The extension remains contingent upon approval of a Development Agreement.

Council approved an amended and restated professional services agreement with Red Oak Development Group for the Moxie (formerly Seawillow) development. The revised agreement updates project responsibilities and allows reimbursement to the city at standard market rates for professional and administrative review costs.

The reappointment of Raymond Sanders to the Civil Service Commission was unanimously confirmed. Sanders will serve a new three-year term extending through Jan. 1, 2029.

Council issued its votes for the Caldwell County Appraisal District Board of Directors, selecting Sally Daniel and Alfredo Muñoz as their preferred candidates.

Council approved the Lockhart Economic Development Corporation’s strategic goals for fiscal year 2025–2026. The objectives outline priorities in business recruitment, workforce development, infrastructure, support for downtown and small businesses, tourism growth, and organizational excellence. The goals align with the City Council’s broader strategic plan and the Lockhart Looking Forward Comprehensive Plan.

An amendment to the Chapter 380 Economic Development Incentive Agreement with Lockhart Hospitality, LLC, developers of the future Holiday Inn Express, extends the hotel’s required opening date from Dec. 30, 2027, to Sept. 1, 2028.

One of the evening’s most significant actions was the approval of a new Downtown and Tourism Department. The department will centralize efforts related to downtown development, tourism marketing, visitor services, event coordination, and partnership building. It will also oversee the future Lockhart Visitor Center. The department will be led by a new Downtown and Tourism Director reporting to the City Manager and supported by a seven-member Tourism Advisory Board.

Council approved revised bylaws for the Lockhart Economic Development Corporation to clarify organizational structure, board responsibilities, meeting procedures, and the role of the Executive Director in daily operations.

A public hearing regarding a zoning change request by Spencewood Inc. was postponed to Tuesday, Feb. 17. The request seeks to rezone 50 acres at 2100–2500 N. Colorado Street (U.S. 183) from Agricultural-Open Space and Flood Hazard districts to Residential High Density.

The Lockhart City Manager’s Office delivered several key updates this week, highlighting progress on the city’s website redesign, significant population growth, the completion of storm-related cleanup, and recognition of a local police officer for outstanding community service.

City staff continue collaborating with CivicPlus, the City’s new website vendor, as work advances on a full redesign of Lockhart’s municipal website. Departments are currently reviewing and updating their pages ahead of the full content migration. New community-focused photography will also be incorporated into the design. The redesigned site is expected to launch in April 2026.

According to the latest estimates from the Texas Demographic Center, Lockhart’s population has reached 18,591 residents as of January 2025, a striking 29.3% increase since the 2020 Census. City officials note the growth reflects ongoing development activity and Lockhart’s rising regional profile.

Public Works and Sanitation crews have formally concluded cleanup efforts following the October 25 storm. The extended brush pickup program resulted in 981 hours of labor and the clearing of storm debris from 752 locations across all city districts. Normal brush-chipping operations resumed on November 12.

Lockhart Police Officer Hector Winchester was honored by the Caldwell County Homeless Coalition with the 2025 First Responder, Caring for the Unsheltered Award. Volunteers recognized Officer Winchester for his consistent, compassionate interactions with unsheltered residents and families, reflecting the City’s commitment to service-oriented policing.

Holiday Closures and Adjusted Trash Pickup

City offices will close on November 27–28 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Residential and commercial trash collection will shift by one day:

•Thursday service → Friday

•Friday service → Saturday

Regular trash schedules and standard city office hours will resume on Monday, December 1.