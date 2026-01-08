Commissioners approve road projects, extend burn ban Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

The Caldwell County Commissioners Court approved multiple agreements related to road improvements, emergency communications, and economic development during its regular meeting on Dec. 23.

Among the key actions, commissioners approved professional services agreements for design work on several county road bond projects and formally authorized the county’s participation in a national emergency alert system administered by the federal government.

Commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding with the Federal Emergency Management Agency allowing the county to participate in the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System, commonly known as IPAWS.

IPAWS is FEMA’s nationwide platform for issuing verified emergency alerts to the public through multiple channels, including mobile phones via Wireless Emergency Alerts, radio and television through the Emergency Alert System, and internet-based services. The system enables authorities to send geographically targeted alerts for threats such as severe weather, missing persons, or other public safety emergencies.

County officials said participation in IPAWS will allow Caldwell County to more quickly and accurately communicate urgent information to residents using authenticated and standardized alert messages.

At the recommendation of the Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management, commissioners voted to extend the countywide burn ban for an additional two weeks. Emergency Management Coordinator Hector Rangel reported that the county’s average Keetch-Byram Drought Index reading stood at 613, well above the 575 threshold that signals heightened wildfire risk. With little rain forecast, officials said conditions remain too dry to safely allow outdoor burning. Under the burn ban, all outdoor burning remains prohibited throughout the county.

In other business, commissioners approved a Chapter 381 economic development incentive agreement with Sensei Ag Holdings Inc. to support efforts to bring the company to Lockhart.

Sensei Ag Holdings has purchased the former Iron Ox warehouse and greenhouse facility at 1205 Reed Drive, where it plans to grow fresh produce under the Sensei Farms brand. The agreement supports recruitment efforts by the City of Lockhart and the Lockhart Economic Development Corporation. Under the terms, Caldwell County will provide performance-based incentives tied to job creation, wage levels, and capital investment. Incentives are capped over the life of the agreement and are contingent upon the company meeting specific benchmarks.

Commissioners also appointed Jeremy Driver to the ESD No. 5 Board of Commissioners.

To advance voter-approved road bond projects, the court executed two work authorizations for design services. Agreements were approved with Pape-Dawson Consulting Engineers for the William Pettus Road project and with American Structurepoint, Inc. for the SH 142 West project.

The Caldwell County Commissioners Court is scheduled to hold its next regular meeting on Thursday, Jan. 8.