County Commissioners approve law enforcement substation at Prairie Lea ISD Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Screenshot

The Caldwell County Commissioners Court has officially approved an agreement to establish a new law enforcement substation at Prairie Lea Independent School District, marking a significant step forward in local school safety efforts. The decision came during the Court’s regular meeting held last Thursday morning.

The agreement, developed through collaboration between the Caldwell County Constable’s Office, Precinct 2 Constable Paul Easterling, and Prairie Lea ISD Interim Superintendent Buddy Freeman, was previously approved by the PLISD School Board.

Under the new agreement, the PLISD campus will host a dedicated office space serving as a substation for Precinct 2 Deputy Constables, as well as deputies from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, and DPS Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (CVE) Troopers.

County officials say the cooperative effort will provide a strong and visible law enforcement presence on the Prairie Lea campus throughout the school year, enhancing safety for students, faculty, and staff.

Constable Easterling has made school safety a top priority for Precinct 2. After successfully coordinating with Texas DPS CVE Troopers to increase patrols and visibility at Luling ISD campuses, Easterling turned his focus to Prairie Lea ISD as part of his ongoing mission to protect Caldwell County schools.

“This partnership ensures our law enforcement officers are part of the daily fabric of the school community,” Easterling said after the meeting. “Our goal is simple — to keep our kids and teachers safe.”

Interim Superintendent Freeman praised the collaboration, calling it “an important investment in student safety and community trust.”

The new substation is expected to be operational in the coming weeks, further solidifying Prairie Lea ISD’s commitment to providing a secure environment for learning.