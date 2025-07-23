Lockhart City Council reviews transit improvements, set budget workshop dates Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

The Lockhart City Council addressed a broad array of civic issues during its most recent meeting, including major updates to regional transportation services, key budget approvals, and early planning for the upcoming 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 2026.

Representatives from the Capital Area Rural Transportation System (CARTS) shared that Lockhart is now among the top two busiest cities for CARTS ridership. A major enhancement to local transit access will launch August 1, when a new CARTS mobile app goes live. The app will allow riders to book and pay for same-day, curb-to-curb service, as well as schedule trips up to two weeks in advance. In addition, Lockhart residents will soon be able to travel directly to the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and the Veterans Affairs office in Austin via CARTS, significantly expanding regional access for medical and travel needs.

In other business, the Council approved a resolution suspending a proposed gas rate increase by Texas Gas Service, a division of One Gas, Inc., originally scheduled to take effect on August 19, 2025. This move delays the increase for the Central-Gulf Service Area, granting the city more time to review the proposed rates and negotiate if needed.

Council also approved a $3.15 million operating budget submitted by the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority (GBRA) for the management of Lockhart’s water and wastewater treatment facilities. This funding will be incorporated into the City’s proposed annual budget for fiscal year 2025–2026. Additionally, Lockhart entered a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with GBRA to participate in the WaterSECURE initiative. The long-term project aims to create a sustainable water supply by blending sources such as river water, reservoirs, groundwater, and treated water. Lockhart is seeking up to 6.56 million gallons per day through this regional collaboration.

Responding to a request from Council member Castillo, the city will initiate a zoning case to explore potential amendments to Chapter 64 of the zoning code. The proposed changes would prohibit manufactured housing within residential zoning districts, prompting a broader discussion on future development and housing standards in Lockhart.

Mayor Lew White introduced a proposal to establish a working committee to coordinate Lockhart’s contributions to the nationwide Semi-quincentennial celebration in 2026. Council members were asked to submit two nominations each for committee membership, with further deliberations scheduled for the August 5 Council meeting.

City Manager Steve Lewis presented updates during his report, noting the inclusion of several new residential subdivisions on the updated Residential Subdivision Map. These include the Seawillow Development, which will feature 2,587 residential units; the Riddle Subdivision, offering 444 single-family lots; and the Sendero Subdivision, which will include 382 single-family lots. Approximately 280 lots are currently platted and ready for development.

In education news, Lockhart ISD will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly constructed Borchert Loop Elementary School on Saturday, August 2, at 9 a.m. The project has remained on schedule and under budget, with the school set to open its doors to students on August 13.

Finally, the Council scheduled two upcoming budget workshops as part of its ongoing fiscal planning. A session focused on the Capital Improvement Program will be held Wednesday, July 23 at 6 p.m., followed by continued FY 2025–2026 budget discussions on Thursday, July 24 at the same time.