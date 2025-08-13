Caldwell County kicks off voter-approved 2024 Road Bond program Share:







LOCKHART, TEXAS—

The wheels are in motion: Caldwell County has launched its voter- approved Road Bond Program, inviting community members to learn more through a new website and give their input on communication preferences through a survey.

The $150 million Road Bond program, passed in November 2024, aims to enhance the safety and mobility of Caldwell County’s roadways. The 32 projects will bring enhancements to the transportation network over the next five years and include improvements to existing roadways, planning and construction of new roads, and enhancements to bridges and low-water crossings.

The County completed its first bond sale in June 2025 and is moving forward with implementation. The Caldwell County Commissioners Court has approved the selection of engineers, and design consultants are expected to be under contract by fall 2025, allowing projects to move forward in an efficient and timely manner.

The first projects anticipated for construction will focus on rehabilitating CR 103, CR 174, CR 179, and CR 182. Improvements to low-water crossings are expected to follow in late 2027. More detailed schedules will be shared as project planning progresses.

“This road bond package reflects the county’s commitment to improving public safety, reducing travel times, promoting regional connectivity and meeting the needs of a growing population — all of which support long-term economic development,” County Judge Hoppy Haden said, adding, “Thanks to the support of Caldwell County voters, we will make much-needed infrastructure improvements to our roadways. We are committed to keeping the communityinformed every step of the way.”

The Road Bond Program has launched a new website to serve as a central hub of information, where visitors can follow the progress of specific road projects or the overall program, sign up for updates, and learn about upcoming events. Visit www.caldwellroadbond.com for more information. The outreach and communications team has also developed a communication preferences survey, where members of the community can weigh in on what updates they’d like to see, and which channels are most effective to reach them. The survey is available to all community members on the Road Bond Website.

“Clear communication and strong community engagement are top priorities as we launch the Road Bond Program,” Miles Smith, Director of Communications for Caldwell County, said.

“We’re committed to providing timely updates and creating open channels for public feedback for the program and each of the projects.”

To learn more about the program or specific projects, or to sign up to receive updates, please visit www.caldwellroadbond.com.