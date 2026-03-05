Lockhart to hold special election for District 2 Council Seat Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Above, If you live in the green area you will be included in the special election slated for March 31, 2026.

For a more detailed map you may visit www.lockhart-tx.org/page/article/381. Map provided by City of Lockhart.

A special election has been scheduled to fill the Lockhart City Council District 2 seat following Council member John Castillo’s decision to pursue the office of Caldwell County Judge. The election will allow voters to select a representative to complete the remainder of the unexpired term.

The special election day is set for March 31, 2026. Early voting will take place March 16–27, 2026. Both early voting and Election Day balloting will be held at Adams Gym, 409 Bois D’Arc Street, Lockhart, Texas.

Four candidates have filed to appear on the ballot: Vanessa Gutierrez, Hector Rangel, Phillip Ruiz and Alfonso Sifuentes.

Candidate filing for the special election opened January 8, 2026, and closed at 5 p.m. on January 26, 2026. The candidate elected will serve the remainder of the District 2 term, which expires in November 2028.

This special election is limited to voters who reside within Lockhart City Council District 2. Voters residing in other areas of the city will not participate in this election. The remainder of Lockhart voters will cast ballots in the city’s general election on Nov. 3. The Lockhart City Council District 4 seat, currently held by Councilman/Mayor Pro Tem Jeffry Michelson will be up for re-election on Nov. 3, 2026, along with Mayor Lew White’s seat, who will not be seeking re-election.

Eligible voters residing within Lockhart City Council District 2 are encouraged to participate either during the early voting period or on Election Day. For additional information regarding voter eligibility or election procedures, residents may contact local election officials at 512-668-4347.