Lockhart moves closer to major West End redevelopment Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Lockhart’s West End is stepping into the spotlight as city leaders move closer to selecting a development team for one of the largest downtown projects in the city’s history.

The long-anticipated redevelopment effort centers on a 13.2-acre stretch just west of the historic courthouse square. City officials say the goal is to bring new housing, retail, hospitality, and entertainment to downtown while preserving the character that makes Lockhart unique.

During a recent Lockhart City Council meeting, representatives from San Antonio-based architecture and planning firm TBA Douglas shared an update on the project timeline. TBA Douglas has been leading community engagement and planning efforts and said the city is now entering “step four out of nine” in the redevelopment process.

The project area includes eight parcels near West San Antonio Street, West Live Oak Street, Guadalupe Street, and South Church Street. The centerpiece of the development is expected to be 315 W. Prairie Lea Street, which was identified in the Lockhart Economic Development Corporation’s Request for Qualifications as the primary project parcel.

The redevelopment district was established as a Planned Development District to help protect the historic context of downtown Lockhart while allowing for future growth. Officials say the vision includes a mix of multifamily housing, office space, restaurants, retail shops, entertainment venues, and potentially a hotel and conference center.

Back in March, the Lockhart Economic Development Corporation issued a Request for Qualifications seeking developers interested in leading the project. According to city officials, proposals were submitted by several major development groups, including Hunt Real Estate and Infrastructure, Lake Flato Architects and Countywide Builders, Generational Commercial Properties, Griffin Swinerton, and SEMI Development. “We were very impressed with what we received,” Jeremy Jaramillo of TBA Douglas told council members.

Officials say four developer teams have now advanced into an invitation-only Request for Proposals phase. Responses to the RFP are due Aug. 3, with stakeholders aiming to select a master developer by the fall.

Originally, city leaders hoped to narrow the field earlier in the summer but now expect the process to extend into September before negotiations begin. If the timeline holds, the city could enter the implementation phase by October.

The redevelopment has been described by city leaders as a transformational opportunity for Lockhart, especially as the city continues to experience rapid growth. Leaders say the challenge is finding a plan that grows the tax base and creates new gathering spaces without losing the town’s historic identity. Community involvement has remained a central piece of the process. The LEDC brought in TBA Douglas to organize workshops and gather feedback from residents, business owners, preservation commissioners, and downtown stakeholders.

Mayor Lew White recently described the redevelopment effort as “an extraordinary opportunity for Lockhart to shape the next chapter of its downtown.” Additional public meetings are expected as the city moves closer to choosing the developer that could help reshape the future of Lockhart’s West End.