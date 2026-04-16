Voters head back to polls for runoff elections
By Anthony Collins
LPR Editor
Voters in Lockhart’s District 2 will return to the polls following a municipal election in which no candidate secured a majority, triggering a runoff to determine representation on the City Council.
The runoff race will feature Vanessa Gutierrez and Hector Rangel, the top two vote-getters from the initial contest. Both candidates are continuing their campaigns with a focus on community priorities as they make their final appeal to voters ahead of Election Day.
City officials have announced the early voting schedule and location for residents eligible to participate:
Early Voting Location:
Lockhart ISD Adams Gym, 419 Bois D’Arc Street, Lockhart,
Texas 78644
Early Voting Schedule:
•April 20, 2026: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
•April 21, 2026: Closed
•April 22 – 24, 2026: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
•April 25, 2026 (Saturday): 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
•April 26, 2026 (Sunday): Closed
•April 27 – 28, 2026: 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Election Day is set for May 2, 2026.
The outcome of the runoff will determine who represents District 2 on the Lockhart City Council, a role that carries significant responsibility in shaping local policy, budget decisions, and future development. The position is particularly important as Lockhart continues to experience rapid growth within Central Texas.
Officials are encouraging District 2 residents to take part in early voting or cast ballots on Election Day, emphasizing the importance of civic participation in determining local leadership.
The Lockhart runoff comes amid a broader election season across Texas. Voters statewide are also preparing for additional runoff contests, including the state’s primary runoff election scheduled for May 26. These races will determine party nominees in contests where no candidate achieved a majority in the initial primary. While runoff elections often see lower voter turnout, they can be highly consequential. With fewer candidates on the ballot, outcomes are typically decided by a smaller but more engaged group of voters, giving campaigns a final opportunity to mobilize support.
Beyond determining winners, runoff elections can also provide insight into voter priorities and the political landscape as Texas moves closer to the general election.
Below are a list of the runoff candidates and the offices they are seeking:
U.S. Senate Texas
Republican
John Cornyn
Ken Paxton
Lieutenant Governor
of Texas
Democratic
Vikki Goodwin
Marcos Velez
Attorney General
of Texas
Democratic
Joe Jaworski
Nathan Johnson
Attorney General
of Texas
Republican
Mayes Middleton
Chip Roy
Texas Railroad
Commission
Republican
James Wright
Bo French
Texas State Board of Education District 5
Democratic
Stephanie Bazen
Allison Bush
Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Place 3
Republican
Alison Fox
Thomas Smith