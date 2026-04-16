Voters head back to polls for runoff elections Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Voters in Lockhart’s District 2 will return to the polls following a municipal election in which no candidate secured a majority, triggering a runoff to determine representation on the City Council.

The runoff race will feature Vanessa Gutierrez and Hector Rangel, the top two vote-getters from the initial contest. Both candidates are continuing their campaigns with a focus on community priorities as they make their final appeal to voters ahead of Election Day.

City officials have announced the early voting schedule and location for residents eligible to participate:

Early Voting Location:

Lockhart ISD Adams Gym, 419 Bois D’Arc Street, Lockhart,

Texas 78644

Early Voting Schedule:

•April 20, 2026: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

•April 21, 2026: Closed

•April 22 – 24, 2026: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

•April 25, 2026 (Saturday): 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

•April 26, 2026 (Sunday): Closed

•April 27 – 28, 2026: 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Election Day is set for May 2, 2026.

The outcome of the runoff will determine who represents District 2 on the Lockhart City Council, a role that carries significant responsibility in shaping local policy, budget decisions, and future development. The position is particularly important as Lockhart continues to experience rapid growth within Central Texas.

Officials are encouraging District 2 residents to take part in early voting or cast ballots on Election Day, emphasizing the importance of civic participation in determining local leadership.

The Lockhart runoff comes amid a broader election season across Texas. Voters statewide are also preparing for additional runoff contests, including the state’s primary runoff election scheduled for May 26. These races will determine party nominees in contests where no candidate achieved a majority in the initial primary. While runoff elections often see lower voter turnout, they can be highly consequential. With fewer candidates on the ballot, outcomes are typically decided by a smaller but more engaged group of voters, giving campaigns a final opportunity to mobilize support.

Beyond determining winners, runoff elections can also provide insight into voter priorities and the political landscape as Texas moves closer to the general election.

Below are a list of the runoff candidates and the offices they are seeking:

U.S. Senate Texas

Republican

John Cornyn

Ken Paxton

Lieutenant Governor

of Texas

Democratic

Vikki Goodwin

Marcos Velez

Attorney General

of Texas

Democratic

Joe Jaworski

Nathan Johnson

Attorney General

of Texas

Republican

Mayes Middleton

Chip Roy

Texas Railroad

Commission

Republican

James Wright

Bo French

Texas State Board of Education District 5

Democratic

Stephanie Bazen

Allison Bush

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Place 3

Republican

Alison Fox

Thomas Smith