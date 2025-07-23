Sunblock Tinting: Share:







They may darken your windows but they are shining bright in Lockhart

By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

On a quiet street in Lockhart, where historic charm meets growing innovation, a new business is changing the way locals think about window tinting. Sunblock Tinting, founded by Lockhart native Cody James Calvo, has become a shining example of small-town entrepreneurship with a strong commitment to craftsmanship, professionalism, and community pride.

Growing up between Bastrop and Lockhart, Cody knows the area as well as he knows the back of his tinting tools. “In my younger years, I attended schools in the surrounding areas, including Lockhart High School and Bastrop High School,” Cody shared. His passion for vehicles and customization eventually led him to the Detail Hall of Fame in 2024, where he began formal training and honed his skills.

But the road to success began, surprisingly, with a series of disappointments. “It started with having my personal vehicle tinted by multiple people in the area,” he explained. “After having several people redo the tint, that’s when I was inspired to start my own craft.” Frustration turned into motivation, and Cody took it upon himself to not only master the art of window tinting but also offer a level of service he felt was missing from the market.

“I wanted to perfect my craft and learn to work and speak with customers,” Cody said. “Those were my biggest challenges starting out, but they also became my biggest strengths.”

Now, Sunblock Tinting is known not just for its quality work, but for the attitude behind it. “We are polite, clean, and professional. I believe that’s what separates us from other tinting businesses in the area,” Cody said. Whether it’s a car, home, or office building, the Sunblock team is equipped to tackle any tinting job with precision.

Unlike some competitors who specialize solely in automotive tinting, Sunblock Tinting takes on a wide variety of projects. “We specialize in all aspects of tinting, automotive, residential, and commercial. I like to be prepared for any call I might get,” Cody explained.

Staying current in an industry shaped by new materials, regulations, and technologies is no easy task, but Cody keeps himself well-informed. As a certified dealer of a trusted tinting brand, he receives frequent updates on regulation changes. He also stays connected with the International Window Film Association (IWFA), an organization that provides vital information and industry standards.

When asked what advice he’d give to others looking to start a service-based business, Cody didn’t hesitate. “Do not be afraid to take the leap,” he said. “It’s worth the shot. You never know, it could really change your life.”

What began as a personal mission to fix a poorly tinted car has evolved into a thriving business that brings a new level of pride to Lockhart’s local services. For Cody James Calvo, Sunblock Tinting is more than just a job, it’s a testament to resilience, self-reliance, and the power of believing in your vision.

As the Texas sun beats down on cars, homes, and businesses across Caldwell County, one thing is certain: Sunblock Tinting is here to keep things cool, one window at a time.