Council approves tourism funding Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

The Lockhart City Council covered a wide range of business during its April 7 meeting, approving tourism funding, infrastructure upgrades, and laying groundwork for future growth, all while keeping an eye on modernization across city services.

One of the biggest highlights of the night was the approval of Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) funding for 2026, which supports events and organizations that bring visitors into town. The council signed off on tens of thousands of dollars in allocations, including $50,000 for the city’s tourism department and visitor center, along with funding for popular events like Courthouse Nights and local festivals hosted by the Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber.

The council also approved funding for the Gaslight Baker Theater, the Caldwell County Historic Jail Museum, and additional support for the city’s Fourth of July celebration, investments city leaders hope will continue boosting Lockhart’s profile as a destination.

Growth and development were also front and center. Council members unanimously approved a resolution to move forward with the annexation of 141 acres in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction, clearing the way for a future public hearing. In a separate discussion, officials reviewed early plans for a much larger 433-acre development on the west side of town, signaling continued expansion on Lockhart’s horizon.

On the infrastructure side, the council approved a $126,431 contract to replace the aging elevator at the Dr. Eugene Clark Library, a long-needed upgrade for one of the city’s key public facilities. They also gave the green light to begin planning improvements at City Hall, focusing on better use of space and improved customer service areas.

Traffic safety got attention as well, with council members approving a new traffic calming policy that lays out how neighborhoods can request measures like speed cushions. The policy is designed to give residents a clearer path to address speeding concerns while ensuring consistent standards across the city.

In housing-related action, the council updated city ordinances to officially include short-term rentals under the definition of hotels, a move that could impact how those properties are regulated and taxed moving forward.

Meanwhile, the city is continuing to modernize its services. City Manager updates highlighted the successful launch of a new online permitting system, making it easier for contractors and residents to submit applications. The city also received statewide recognition, earning a 2026 planning award for its comprehensive plan, “Lockhart Looking Forward.”

Other updates included the purchase of new public works equipment and plans to dispose of outdated city vehicles and machinery, some of which have been unused for decades.

Finally, council members addressed the results of a recent special election for the District 2 seat. With no candidate receiving a majority of votes, the city will now move ahead with a runoff election on May 2nd between the top two finishers, Vanessa Gutierrez, and Hector Rangel to fill the vacancy.