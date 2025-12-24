Lockhart Council highlights: small-business aid, traffic policy, and recreation plans Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Several economic development initiatives, public safety policies, and administrative updates were covered during the Lockhart City Council meeting held December 16, with discussions ranging from small business financing to future recreation planning.

Lockhart City Council recently heard a presentation about a new program aimed at making it easier for small businesses to access affordable financing.

The Lift Fund Buy-Down Interest Program, approved by the Lockhart Economic Development Corporation (LEDC), sets aside $50,000 to help lower interest rates on small-business loans. That funding will allow Lift Fund to leverage roughly $200,000 in total lending for local entrepreneurs. Lift Fund has been supporting small businesses for more than 30 years. The organization is a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) that provides affordable loans and support services to business owners who may not qualify for traditional bank financing.

LEDC Executive Director Holly Malish explained that the new loan buy-down, low-interest program is designed to help local businesses overcome two of their biggest challenges: access to capital and cash flow. Through the program, LEDC’s $50,000 contribution will be used to buy down loan interest rates to 0 percent. The program is expected to fund about 10 loans ranging from $1,000 to $15,000. Applicants must have been in business for at least six months, but they may be either startups or established businesses. Additional eligibility requirements apply, and marketing for the program is expected to begin in January. City officials said Lift Fund will administer the program, with goals focused on business growth, job creation, and continued investment in downtown and neighborhood businesses, in line with LEDC’s strategic priorities.

“This is a beta test,” Malish said. “We want to see how it works this first year, and then we’ll reassess.”

Lockhart City Council also received an update on the Tesla Manufacturing Development Program, an LEDC-supported initiative focused on building career pathways and strengthening the local workforce. The program is led by the Boys & Girls Clubs of South-Central Texas and will connect Lockhart High School seniors and recent graduates with a seven-week paid training experience. Through partnerships with Tesla and Austin Community College, participants will receive hands-on training while earning college credit.

Malish said she was excited to bring the program to Lockhart, noting the challenges many local students face after graduation. According to Texas Education Agency data from the 2023–24 school year, more than 75 percent of Lockhart High School students were considered at risk of dropping out. While about 26 percent of graduates go on to attend a state college or vocational program, many others struggle with access to careers, mentorship, and transportation.

The goal of the program is to remove those barriers and give students a real shot at long-term success. The Boys & Girls Club will provide mentorship and ongoing support, along with help addressing challenges such as transportation, childcare, and access to appropriate work clothing. The seven-week paid program will be administered through Austin Community College. During the training, students will gain skills in material handling, DC circuits, advanced manufacturing, and PLCs. By the end of the program, participants will earn 15 college credit hours, a Production Operator Certificate, and full-time employment with Tesla.

The program will be open to 20 students who live in Lockhart or attend Lockhart ISD. Participants must be at least 18 years old by the start of the program and must have graduated or be on track to graduate. A criminal background check will also be required.

Marketing for the program is expected to begin in 2026, and outcomes will be reviewed to determine whether the program should continue in the future.

More information about this program and other LEDC initiatives will be released in January. Those interested are encouraged to follow Lockhart EDC on Facebook and check its website regularly for updates.

Traffic safety was another topic of discussion as city staff presented a draft Speed Cushion and Traffic Calming Request Policy. Developed at the direction of City Council, the policy is designed to provide a consistent framework for evaluating neighborhood requests for traffic calming measures. Staff outlined eligibility requirements, petition and prioritization processes, and design standards for speed limits on residential streets and low-volume collectors. The goal is to reduce vehicle speeds while maintaining access for emergency vehicles. Council members offered feedback during the initial review and directed staff to make revisions before bringing the policy back for future consideration.

Council also approved Ordinance 2025-29, which establishes a licensing requirement for broadband providers and other private entities installing infrastructure within public rights-of-way. The ordinance creates a regulatory framework to protect city infrastructure, ensure safety, and provide compensation for the use of public streets and sidewalks. Providers will be required to enter into license agreements covering construction standards, permitting, maintenance responsibilities, and coordination with other utilities. The ordinance also includes a license fee equal to one percent of gross broadband revenues generated through infrastructure located in the public right-of-way.

Two appointments to the Lockhart Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors were approved during the meeting. Massimo Gerosa was nominated by Mayor Lew White to serve a term expiring in November 2026, and Kara McGregor was nominated by Mayor Pro Tem Jeffry Michelson for a term also expiring in November 2026.

City Manager, Joseph Resendez shared several updates as part of his report. Roque Salinas has been appointed Assistant City Manager and will begin his role on January 5, 2026. Salinas will support City Council goals by working across departments on quality-of-life initiatives, infrastructure and capital projects, major development efforts, and organizational improvements.

Progress continues on plans for a future indoor recreation center. The Parks and Recreation Director, members of the Indoor Recreation Steering Committee, and representatives from BRS Architecture recently toured five new recreation centers in the Dallas–Fort Worth area to study design trends, programming options, and amenities. The group also met with facility managers to learn from their construction and operational experiences. Last week, BRS Architecture and the steering committee held the first of three design workshops, where members began prioritizing activity spaces for both a new recreation center and the potential renovation of the former Hometown Cinemas building. The next workshop is scheduled for January 21, 2026.

Council was also updated on the ongoing Request for Proposals process for solid waste and recycling services. The RFP was released November 10, and more than 60 questions have been submitted by prospective bidders. Responses have been posted on the city’s website, and proposals are due December 19.

Several holiday-related reminders were shared as well. City offices will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, December 24 and 25, for Christmas. Trash pickup will follow an adjusted schedule, with Thursday routes collected Friday and Friday routes collected Saturday. Normal service resumes Monday, and city offices will reopen Friday, December 26. For New Year’s Day, offices will be closed Thursday, January 1, with Thursday routes picked up Friday and Friday routes picked up Saturday. Offices will reopen Friday, January 2.

Residents were also reminded that free curbside recycling for live Christmas trees is available through January 2026. Trees must be free of decorations, lights, and hardware before being placed curbside. To schedule pickup, residents can contact the Public Works Department at (512) 398-6452. Artificial trees are not accepted.