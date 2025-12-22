Louis Green Watkins Share:







Louis Claudine Green Watkins was born on December 22, 1936 in Carnegie, Caddo County, Oklahoma and died December 20, 2025.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Den Watkins, parents, Louis Wenton (Ted) Green and Myrtle Cathrine Rodden Green, and her son David Louis Watkins.

She is survived by her son, Gerald Edward Watkins and his wife, Jennifer, daughters Tracy Elizabeth Watkins Aker Lippolis and her husband Nicholas of Maryland and Amy Cathleen Watkins of San Marcos, Texas. Her grandchildren, Martha Ruth Rebekah (Marcy) Watkins, Abigail Elaine (Abby) Watkins, Harlee Lynn Aker of Maryland and David Michael Aker of Maryland and great grandson Matthew Aaron Aker of Maryland and great granddaughter Aria Kelly Aker of and ex son in law Donald S. Aker and his wife Estelle and their daughter, Elizabeth of Owings Mils, Maryland.

Services will be held Saturday, December 27, 2025, from 1-2pm, at McCurdy Funeral Home. A private burial will be at the Lockhart City Cemetery.