City Council getting new brush truck

By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

The Lockhart City Council recently approved participation in a Texas A&M Forest Service grant program to fund a new brush truck for the Lockhart Fire Department. The reimbursement grant will cover up to $165,000 of the vehicle’s cost. City staff will develop the specifications and select a manufacturer for Council consideration at a future meeting.

The new brush truck must meet the minimum standards established by the Texas A&M Forest Service and remain in firefighting service for at least ten years. Once completed, the vehicle will enhance the department’s ability to reach and contain grass and brush fires in rural areas that are often difficult to access with larger fire engines.

In other action, City Council approved the replacement of three circuit breakers at the Lockhart Substation. The existing breakers, which were installed in 2002 and serve areas south of SH 142 and east of US 183, are nearing the end of their useful life. The new units will improve system performance, enhance reliability, and support the City’s ongoing investment in modernizing its electric infrastructure. Equipment will be procured through the City’s agreement with the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA), with installation scheduled before next summer’s peak demand season.

Council also approved a ground lease agreement with Lockhart Air Partners, LLC for the construction of a 10,000-square-foot hangar at the Lockhart Municipal Airport. The new facility, to be located north of the existing aircraft tie-down area, will serve as the fixed-base operation for Lockhart Air Partners. Planned operations include flight training, aircraft rentals, and leasing of hangar space to local and visiting pilots, supporting continued growth at the airport and in Lockhart’s aviation community.

In addition, the City Council authorized staff to release a Request for Proposals (RFP) for solid waste and recycling collection services. This decision follows the Council’s choice to decline a contract extension request from Republic Services, whose current agreement ends in June 2026. Working in partnership with Burns & McDonnell, the City’s solid waste consulting firm, staff will seek qualified companies to provide comprehensive waste management services. The RFP will cover residential and commercial trash and recycling collection, as well as the collection of brush, bulky, and household hazardous waste. Proposers will also be responsible for material processing and disposal, customer service, public education, and trash cart maintenance. The RFP is expected to be released this fall, with proposal reviews and interviews planned for early 2026. A new contract will be approved before the current agreement expires.

Following a public hearing, City Council approved an ordinance establishing a residential parking permit area along Bowie Street between S. Medina and Travis streets. The program, requested by neighborhood residents, restricts on-street parking between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on school days to preserve parking access for residents during school hours. Residents within the designated area will receive parking permits, and City crews will install signage marking the new zone. The measure follows Council’s earlier adoption of a citywide framework allowing neighborhoods to petition for parking permit programs.

During the City Manager’s report, several ongoing projects were highlighted. Installation of the main gateway monument structures has been completed at two major locations: along S. SH 130 near Maple Street and at the intersection of SH 130 and SH 142. Upcoming work will include the addition of lighting, landscaping, and design modifications for the remaining signage.

At Fire Station No. 1, demolition of the second floor was completed in October, with work now underway on the first floor. Once demolition is complete, crews will begin the rough-in phase for plumbing and electrical systems as part of the station’s full renovation.