Council advances ACC campus, neighborhood parking plan

By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

At its most recent meeting, the Lockhart City Council addressed a wide range of issues, from education and public safety partnerships to infrastructure improvements and long-term community celebrations.

Dr. Chris Cervini, Vice Chancellor of Austin Community College, presented an update on the new Lockhart campus. By January 2026, ACC will begin offering in-person classes at the former Ford Building located at 303 W. San Antonio Street just off the downtown square.

The facility will serve up to 150 people, including students, faculty, and staff. Course offerings will include both academic basics, such as English, History, and Art and workforce programs like welding, automotive technology, and plumbing.

Council approved an inter-local agreement with the Lockhart Independent School District to continue funding the School Resource Officer program during the 2025–26 academic year. The partnership allows both the city and district to share the cost of personnel, training, and equipment. While SROs remain under the authority of the Lockhart Police Department, they will continue working closely with school administrators on safety planning, crime prevention, and emergency response.

Police Chief Gary Williamson briefed the council on a proposed Residential Parking Permit Program designed to ease congestion in neighborhoods. Under the proposal, participation would be voluntary and driven by petitions from property owners. Designated permit areas would require approval from at least 60 percent of affected households. Specific restrictions, such as days, hours, or duration of enforcement, would be set by residents. Enforcement would be carried out by the police department. Council tabled the measure to allow for further information gathering.

The council approved a contract with D. Wilson Construction Co. to remodel Fire Station No. 1, which has been in continuous use since 1914. Renovations will include asbestos abatement, roof tile replacement, wall repairs, plumbing, HVAC upgrades, and electrical improvements. The project also calls for repainting the building in a style consistent with its historic appearance. Work will begin in October 2025 and is scheduled for completion in May 2026, with the extended timeline largely due to material delays.

Members of the council appointed representatives to a planning committee tasked with developing potential events to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 2026.

Council held two public hearings during the session. The first concerned an appeal of the Planning and Zoning Commission’s approval of a Special Use Permit for an accessory dwelling unit at 614 E. Live Oak Street. After discussion, council voted to uphold the appeal, thereby denying the permit.

The second hearing focused on the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2025–26. Council will hold a final hearing and vote on September 2.

City Manager Steven Lewis provided an update on downtown revitalization efforts.

New stop signs have been installed around the downtown square, accompanied by temporary safety flags and signage to help drivers adjust. Parking on medians along Commerce and Main streets has been prohibited, with additional restrictions set to take effect in September. Early August progress reports showed water and drainage projects complete, streets 56 percent finished, sidewalks and medians 70 percent complete, and landscaping just beginning.

The city has also launched a statewide search for its next Assistant City Manager, with applications due September 5.

Finally, the City Pool will close for the season on August 31, while splash pads will remain open through October 26.