Council moves forward on key projects

By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

The Lockhart City Council addressed a wide range of issues during its December 2 meeting, acting on matters related to fuel purchasing, economic development, subdivision infrastructure, zoning, downtown revitalization, and community events.

Council began by approving the annual fuel contract, awarding it to Energex, DBA On-Site Fuels, Inc. The City uses roughly 60,000 gallons of gasoline and 20,000 gallons of diesel each year, and four companies submitted bids in accordance with State law. On-Site Fuels, the City’s current provider, offered the most cost-effective proposal. The new contract will run from January 1 through December 31, 2026.

Council also announced two nominations to the Lockhart Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors. Mayor Lew White nominated Massimo Gerosa for a term expiring in November 2026, while Mayor Pro Tem Jeffry Michelson nominated Kara McGregor for a term ending the same month. The City Council will consider the final appointment of these nominees at its upcoming meeting on December 16.

In other action, the Council approved a Subdivision Improvement Agreement with RODG DT Seawillow Prop LLC for 203 lots planned within Phase 1 of the Seawillow Ranch Subdivision. Under the agreement, the developer is required to complete internal roadway improvements before the final plat can be recorded and must finish additional infrastructure, such as a lift station, detention pond, park space, sidewalks, and roadway upgrades on FM 1322, within 12 months of that recordation. The agreement also requires the developer to provide financial security equal to 125 percent of the cost of all infrastructure improvements to ensure completion if the developer does not meet the required timeline. Once the initial improvements are accepted and the plat recorded, lots may be sold and construction may begin; however, no homes may be occupied until all remaining improvements are completed and approved by the city.

Council also held a public hearing before approving Ordinance 2025-28, which establishes a Planned Development District for approximately 89.8 acres at 2400 FM 1322 as part of Phase 1 of the Seawillow Ranch project. The zoning change reclassifies the property from a Residential Medium Density District to a Planned Development District, modifying several residential development standards such as allowing increased building coverage and reduced setbacks. The ordinance additionally permits limited commercial uses within a planned park area, including portable food establishments and small food service buildings, uses that were not allowed under the previous zoning. In approving the zoning change, Council added several conditions, including the exclusion of alcohol sales, limiting operating hours to 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., prohibiting drive-through services, and requiring signage that prohibits overnight parking.

During the City Manager’s report, Council received updates on several ongoing initiatives. Paving is now complete on Market, Main, and Commerce Streets as part of the Downtown Revitalization Project, and all irrigation sleeves have been installed. Paving on San Antonio Street is also complete, except for the final one-inch asphalt surface required by TxDOT standards, which will be scheduled based on weather. Roadway striping will follow, and new electric outlet pedestals will be installed around the Square once the units arrive.

The City’s marketing consultant, Flat Five Marketing, recently completed a full day of video and photo production featuring a variety of downtown businesses for its new tourism and marketing campaign. The agency is producing social media reels to boost foot traffic and support the launch of the Visit Lockhart website and social media platforms. Geofencing and analytics tools will track impressions and engagement as the campaign runs through December and January, helping expand Lockhart’s online presence as part of a broader tourism strategy.

Council also received an update on the Indoor Recreation Center Community Survey, which has collected more than 120 responses since opening 25 days ago. The survey explores resident preferences for programs and amenities at a future indoor recreation center. To encourage additional participation, the city has extended the survey deadline to December 12. Feedback will help guide design concepts and renovation decisions for the existing facility.

Finally, City staff briefed Council on preparations for this weekend’s holiday events. The 22-foot Christmas tree on the Courthouse lawn, topped with a 2.5-foot star, has been fully constructed and will be lit Friday, December 5 at 7 p.m., rain or shine. The annual Lighted Christmas Parade will follow on Saturday, December 6 at 7 p.m. Spectators can expect illuminated floats, decorated vehicles, and live performances as the parade travels along Market Street and circles the Courthouse Square. City crews are coordinating logistics with participants to ensure smooth navigation around newly constructed bulb-outs and medians.