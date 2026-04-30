Commissioners keep burn ban lifted, approve proclamations Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

The Caldwell County Commissioners Court voted unanimously on April 23 to keep the county’s burn ban lifted, citing improved conditions following recent rainfall.

The ban had been temporarily suspended April 13 after significant precipitation reduced fire risk across the area. Commissioners agreed conditions remain favorable for residents in unincorporated parts of the county to continue controlled burning of natural brush.

Chief Emergency Management Coordinator Hector Rangel reported that recent rainfall has saturated fields and lowered the county’s average Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) to below 200. The drought threshold on the index is 575, indicating substantially reduced wildfire risk at this time. Officials reminded residents that only natural brush should be burned.

During the meeting, Commissioners approved three proclamations recognizing contributions to public health, environmental awareness and economic growth.

May 9 was declared Retired Nurses Group of Caldwell County and RNGCC Certified Nurse’s Aide Training Program Recognition Day. The organization, founded by retired nursing professionals, played a key role in vaccine distribution during the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to support workforce development through its nurse aide training and mentorship program.

Commissioners also recognized May 4–8 as Air Quality Awareness Week, emphasizing the importance of managing fine particulate matter to protect public health, support economic stability and guide transportation planning. Additionally, May 4–8 was designated Economic Development Week, acknowledging the work of professionals who help foster business growth and community vitality.

In other business, commissioners approved a development agreement with Lockhart Property, LLC for the proposed Prime Data Centers project, which is planned for approximately 205 acres off FM 2720.

The court also approved two reimbursement agreements with Union Pacific Railroad to cover engineering costs tied to upcoming road improvement projects involving railroad crossings.

Commissioners authorized the county to issue a Request for Proposals (RFP) for medical services at the Caldwell County Jail, beginning the process to secure inmate healthcare providers.

Additionally, the court approved submission of a grant application to the Texas Historical Commission through the Texas Courthouse Preservation Program. If awarded, the grant could help fund both interior and exterior renovations of the historic Caldwell County Courthouse. The full scope of recommended improvements is estimated at approximately $4 million.

Next meeting

The next meeting of the Caldwell County Commissioners Court is scheduled for Thursday, May 14.