Council addresses needs, development, and infrastructure Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

The Lockhart City Council met on February 22 and addressed a wide range of policy, infrastructure, and planning matters during its regular meeting on January 20, including a police facility needs assessment, steps toward the creation of a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone, approval of utility and downtown improvement projects, and updates to development regulations.

Council members received the fourth quarterly report for 2025 on the implementation of the Lockhart Freedom Act. The report outlined Lockhart Police Department enforcement activity related to low-level marijuana offenses, detailing arrest and citation numbers, estimated personnel time, and demographic information. City officials noted that the quarterly reporting requirement is intended to promote transparency and allow for ongoing evaluation of enforcement practices.

A presentation was also given on a Police Department facility needs assessment prepared by PGAL, an architectural and engineering design firm. The assessment examined the condition and functionality of the City’s current police facility, identified operational shortcomings, and projected future staffing and space requirements. Options discussed included renovation of the existing building or construction of a new, purpose-built police headquarters. Following the presentation, Council authorized next steps related to potential property acquisition to support a future police facility.

Council approved a resolution calling for a public hearing to consider the creation of a proposed Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone encompassing approximately 89.775 acres at 2400 FM 1322 within the city limits. The proposed zone represents Phase 1 of the Seawillow development project. The public hearing will allow Council to evaluate whether tax increment financing should be used to fund infrastructure and development within the area.

In other action, Council approved a short-term renewal of the Cemetery Maintenance Agreement with Maintenance Management, LLC. The extension will remain in place while City staff prepares and issues a Request for Proposals for a long-term cemetery maintenance contract, ensuring uninterrupted professional care of City cemeteries.

Council also approved an agreement with Techline Construction, LLC for Section 1 of the LK20 Copper Replacement Project, an electric utility capital improvement initiative. The project is part of the City’s five-year system study and capital plan developed in coordination with the Lower Colorado River Authority. Work will focus on replacing aging copper infrastructure to improve reliability, including rebuilding approximately 6,000 feet of three-phase power line on substation circuit LK20 along East Live Oak, Neches, San Saba, and Sabine streets.

A change order was approved for the Downtown Revitalization Project to finalize paving quantities needed to achieve acceptable pavement conditions throughout the project area.

Council members also received a presentation on proposed planning-related text amendments affecting zoning, subdivision regulations, and building codes. After providing direction on requested revisions, Council instructed staff to update the proposed amendments and forward them to the Planning and Zoning Commission for review and recommendation prior to future Council consideration.

During the City Manager’s report, several upcoming events and infrastructure updates were highlighted. Austin Community College will host the grand opening of its new Lockhart campus on Thursday, January 29, at 3 p.m. at 303 W. San Antonio Street. The event will offer the public an opportunity to tour the new career education and workforce training facility.

The Texas Department of Transportation has completed construction of its new Lockhart Maintenance Facility and will host a come-and-go open house on Wednesday, February 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 600 N. Cesar Chavez Parkway.

City officials reported that Mockingbird Lane signal improvements and the SH 142 resurfacing project are expected to begin in late March or early April. TxDOT is currently coordinating a pre-construction meeting with the selected contractor, with additional details to be released as they become available.

Council also received updates on several Caldwell County 2024 Road Bond projects currently in design or development, including the realignment of FM 20 at U.S. 183, the design and construction of City Line Road, planned improvements to SH 142, and a corridor study extending from SH 130 to U.S. 183.

Finally, Council was briefed on the newly established Downtown and Tourism Department. The Downtown and Tourism Director job description has been finalized in line with Council direction and will oversee tourism promotion, downtown coordination, Visitor Center operations, events, and film permitting support. Recruitment for the position is expected to begin later this month.