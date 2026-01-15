Commissioners address flood warning sirens, grants and burn ban Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Caldwell County Commissioners discussed outdoor flood warning sirens, the burn ban and grants related to traffic law enforcement during their regular meeting on Jan. 8, 2026, taking several actions tied to public safety and county operations.

Commissioners approved an agreement between Caldwell County and the Texas Water Development Board that allows the county to pursue up to $1 million in grant funding for outdoor warning sirens to be installed in flood-prone areas. The potential funding is part of a $50 million allocation made available by the Texas Legislature following deadly July floods that impacted multiple Central Texas communities. Under the agreement, Caldwell County must submit project plans that meet state requirements by Dec. 31, 2026, to remain eligible for the funding.

During the same meeting, commissioners observed a moment of silence in honor of Caldwell County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Aaron Armstrong, who was killed Jan. 4 while working a security detail at an Austin nightclub. Commissioners also voted to keep the countywide burn ban in place at the recommendation of the Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management, citing continued dry conditions and elevated wildfire risk, with the order prohibiting all outdoor burning.

As part of annual housekeeping items traditionally addressed during the first regular meeting of the year, commissioners voted to continue holding commissioners court meetings on the second floor of the Caldwell County Courthouse and to retain Precinct 3 Commissioner Ed Theriot as judge pro tem.

In additional action, commissioners authorized the county grants administrator to proceed with submitting applications for the FY 2027 Selective Traffic Enforcement Program grants for the Caldwell County Constable’s Offices in precincts 3 and 4, which require a 15% county match and would fund overtime for targeted traffic enforcement efforts aimed at reducing crashes, injuries and fatalities on Texas roadways.

The next regular meeting of the Caldwell County Commissioners Court is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 22.